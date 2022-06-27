Appknox, CED Technologies Partner on Mobile App Security

Emma Okonji

CED Technologies, the African partner to Appknox, the world’s most powerful plug-and-play security platform, last week, organised a webinar, where it nurtured mobile app developers and other tech enthusiasts in Africa on how best to avoid mobile app pitfalls.

During the webinar with the theme: ‘How An Insecure Mobile App can Tarnish Company’s Reputation’, which was well attended by stakeholders mostly from the financial institutions across Africa, the Co-founder and CEO of AppKnox, Harshit Agarwal, noted that the essence of the webinar was to encourage developers, security researchers and enterprises to build safe and secure mobile applications.

“We want to encourage more African organisations to make a cultural shift from DevOps to DevSecOps by using best-in-class technology. Appknox approaches security testing with an automated vulnerability assessment which includes Static, Dynamic and API testing combined with manual penetration testing to ensure security is addressed,” Agarwal said.

The Chief Technology Officer of CED Technologies, a design technology company that connects businesses with the highest-rated and vetted software solutions in Africa, Mr. Chukwuebuka Ume-Ezeoke, advised that as organisations – big or small, it would be important that everyone practices a healthy cyber environment as they provide best-in-class mobile apps for their users.

He explained that as African partner to Appknox, CED Technologies understood the pain points of businesses and how it could help address them bringing superior technology at affordable rate while placing the importance on the personal touch in servicing clients.

“We strive to be the most trusted technology advisor for our clients as we stand behind our work and our clients in their needs. In the era of Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) for Mobile App Security we provide Appknox to our clients,” Ume-Ezeoke assured.

He reiterated CED Technologies’ commitment to connecting businesses with the highest-rated and vetted software solutions in Africa.