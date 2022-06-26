Yet Another Honour for Dandy of Repute, John Obayuwana

John Obayuwana, founder and Managing Director of Polo Luxury Group, always looks dandy. In fact, his guards are always above board; his fashion acumen and debonair lifestyle are top-notch; he oozes class and allure and his wrists are always sparkling with luxurious wristwatches.

The Edo State-born septuagenarian raised the bar with Polo Luxury, which he floated over three decades ago. With hard work and resilience, he has nurtured it from a moribund company to one of the best retail stores that house the most luxurious wristwatches and other fashion accessories across the world.

Recently, Obayuwana’s firm organised a corporate event, which aimed to promote and build a strong bond between the Nigerian and Switzerland governments.

The private event themed “A Taste of Swiss Luxury” witnessed attendance from corporate executives and industry leaders.

Obayuwana was also honoured with the Swiss Excellence Award by the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria and the Swiss Learning Organisation by Thomas Schneider.

Attendees were taken through the excellent products and services coming out of Switzerland, including top education institutions in the country.