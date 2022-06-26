Elumelu, Sanwo-Olu as Partners in Progress

HighLife

Great minds flock together, so it’s not strange to have Nigeria’s top entrepreneurial mind and the country’s top administrative mind meet and conceive great things. The result of this engagement is Falomo Towers, a massive and captivating project that is expected to turn Lagos on its head. After all, to have both Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Heirs Holdings Chairman, Tony Elumelu on the same project is a dream come true for the progressive people in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu and Elumelu have decided to wow the rest of Nigeria with their partnership. A few days ago, it was announced that both visionaries have settled on a project to boost the productivity of Lagosians. The project, named Falomo Towers, has already taken off, according to reports, so Lagosians and the rest of Nigeria are only looking forward to seeing this majestic project come alive.

Interestingly, the Falomo Towers project is benched in the real estate industry. The goal is to provide apartments that are sustainable on the basis of affordability and environmental health. Thus, the apartments will not only be reasonably priced but also assist the government’s efforts to increase the average Lagosian’s sense of responsibility towards the natural environment. As a result, the Lagos government will not have to worry about unemployment, lack of housing, or citizenry indifference to environmental sustainability.

During the project launch, Sanwo-Olu and Elumelu revealed that Falomo Towers will be a model for the kind of futuristic estate development that they expect to characterise Nigerian cities in a few years. It will incorporate cutting-edge technology and make the most of the offerings of both the public and private sectors.

Falomo Towers is very likely to shift the real estate industry in Lagos. After all, it has the backing of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and Afriland Properties Plc, an establishment that Elumelu’s Heirs Holding has thrown its weight behind.

What else is there to say? All that remains is seeing the wonder that Sanwo-Olu and Elumelu’s partnership will bring about.