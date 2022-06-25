Ikeja Electric Boss Tasks Engineers on Power Challenges in Nigeria

Funmi Ogundare

Chairman, Board of Directors, Ikeja Electric PLC, Mr. Kola Adesina, yesterday, called on engineers in the country to activate their intellect to produce the change in the power sector that Nigerians desire to see.

Adesina who made this call at the inauguration of Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Egbin- Ikorodu chapter and investiture ceremony in Lagos, said it could be through innovation and scientific method.

He expressed concern that the country is not generating enough gas regularly and that our plants are not working at fullest capacity, adding that Nigeria is also making so much money in the area of oil and gas, but not in power generating.

According to him, “why are we not generating gas regularly? Why are our plants not generating at fullest capacity? Why are the distribution companies not receiving enough power? We are making so much money in oil and gas, but actually not in power. We have committed over a billion dollars into this.”

He said since humanity appreciates the contribution of engineers and scientists, they should activate their value to solve the power problem confronting the nation rather than point accusing fingers at the government and individuals.

In his lecture titled, ‘Sustainable Development and Energy Generation in Nigeria’ the General Manager (Lagos Region), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Olugbenga Ajiboye, emphasised on why there had been collapse of the national grid, saying that there is no agreement between the transmission and distribution companies.

“There is no concrete agreement between the sector which NEC is trying to make possible by signing an agreement. In a situation where one partner defaults, there is bound to be a system collapse especially when you cannot match the generation with the distribution consumption, there will be deficit of power or imbalance. It will result in frequency swinging or dwindling.”

He noted that the generating and transmission companies must fulfill their obligations which should be binded by law, adding, “by that sequence, the consumption will balance the generation and there will be minimal disruption to it. We have a legal will to do it which the regulator is working on.”

Ajiboye, however, listed some of the challenges affecting electricity availability in Nigeria to include, insufficient gas supply, inadequate infrastructure, ageing equipment, liquidity issues, overloaded transmission network, civil unrest among others.

The chapter Chairman, Sunday Oluwagbenga Akinbode, said a lot of its members are poised to move the institute forward and solve some of the challenges inherent in the community, adding that with its codes and standards, it will be better positioned.