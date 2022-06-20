UN High-level Climate Action Champion Rallies Support for Green Energy Transition

Oluchi Chibuzor

The United Nations High Level Champion for COP26, Nigel Topping, has emphasised the importance of enhanced resilience to climate change, even as he rallied support for green energy transition during his two-day official visit to Nigeria.



Topping who visited Nigeria last week, engaged with the government on the implementation of national climate change plans, including the Nationally Determined Contributions, Energy Transition Plan and Climate Change Act and ramp up ambition towards meeting Nigeria’s net-zero by 2060 goal.



He was appointed by the UK Government High Level Climate Champion for COP 26 in January 2020, to help drive action from businesses, investors, organisations, cities, and regions on climate change and coordinate this work with governments and parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Speaking during the visit, Topping said: “I congratulate Nigeria on its ambitious NDC, the Energy Transition Plan presented at COP26 last November and the subsequent passing of the Climate Change Act. Implementation of these policies are now key.



“The mobilisation of both state and non-state actors – including businesses, academia and civil society – is essential to improve the investment climate of Nigeria so that the country can in turn attract the right investments that will accelerate the transition into a low-carbon and resilient economy.”



British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said: “With the UK as the current Presidency of COP and following the historic COP26 event held in Glasgow last November, and ahead of COP27 in Egypt later this year, it was important for us to have Nigel Topping here in Nigeria.



“His visit is a timely reminder for all of us about how hard the UK is continuing to work around the world with our partners, like Nigeria, to ensure that every effort is made to deliver on and bring in to effect the commitments made by us, by Nigeria and buy the rest of the world to tackle Climate Change.”



A statement from the Press and Public Affairs officer, British Deputy High Commission, Ndidiamaka Ezde, revealed that during his visit, he met with top government officials, leading private and financial sector leaders, civil society organisations and climate change activists across Abuja and Lagos, and discussed the opportunities of a green transition, understand the challenges and how to overcome them, as well as advance the UK government’s overall effort to boost climate action in Nigeria.

