Shocker! Why Pastor Paul Adefarasin Shunned Elder Brother, Pastor Wale Adefarasin’s 70th Birthday

HIGH LIFE

What is life if there isn’t a bit of sibling rivalry? If the rumours that have been on social media for more than 10 years are to be believed, then the sons of late Justice Joseph Adetunji Adefarasin, Pastor Wale Adefarasin of Guiding Light Assembly (GLA), and Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock are swimming inside this exciting blend of cold relations. A few days ago, the older Adefarasin, Pastor Wale, celebrated his 70th birthday. However, his younger brother, Pastor Paul, was conspicuously absent.

It has been a while since Pastor Paul was in the news. One of the previous incidents that had him on the front pages of newspapers across the country was when he declared that anybody who knows anything about anything should have a Plan B to leave Nigeria because of all the negative happenings. While that comment did not go down well with everybody, his absence at his brother’s birthday bash is making things worse for the House on the Rock Pastor.

Last week was the 70th birthday of Pastor Wale and there were a lot of people who left their jobs and daily activities to celebrate the clergyman. Even fellow man of God, Pastor Tunde Bakare, whose political aspirations at the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary fell through, was there to cheer the celebrant. After all, a man who has dedicated his life to serving God and people is worthy of honour indeed, not to mention that he is a humble and well-liked person.

But Pastor Paul does not seem to share people’s positive perspectives of his older brother. It has been rumoured that the brothers do not get along, although the reason for this divide remains a thing of speculation. Even more interesting is the fact that both of them unabashedly profess faith in the same God who forgives all transgressions and is good to all people. So, where have the Adefarasins got it wrong? Only time will tell.

