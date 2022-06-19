Elumelu, Dangote, Others Join Saraki to Celebrate Father-in-Law, Ojora, at 90

The remaining days of June are for celebrating Otunba Adekunle Ojora, the businessman extraordinaire and master of executive boardrooms. The well-known business administrator and influential traditional figure celebrated his 90th birthday a few days ago with relatives and friends by his side. Considering Ojora’s vast influence and charm, he had individuals of true prestige at the private event.

It is not difficult to get top Nigerian business people gathered in one place. There are always birthday bashes and soirées to distract them from the often tedious engagements that characterize their daily activities. However, to have them together in an environment where there is no competition and only mutual regard for an individual is not something that happens frequently. And yet, this was the milieu around the private birthday celebration of Ojora.

During the event that took place at Ojora’s residence at Ikoyi, Lagos, there were several individuals of corporate and political power and prestige that turn heads wherever they go. These included the son-in-law of the celebrant, former Senate President Bukola Saraki; the CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; visionary and broad-minded investor, Tony Elumelu; the executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; CEO of the Chagoury Group, Ronald Chagoury; Earl Osaro Onaiwu; Prince Dillis Nwokedi; and many others.

Even though Ojora has long crossed the threshold of what is considered elderly in this world, he has found ways to remain relevant to all and sundry. Unlike the majority of his age mates who have retired from active duty, Ojora continues to contribute to the growth of those around him, lending peerless counsel and instructions gleaned from his nonagenarian life.

Ultimately, the prestigious guests at Ojora’s birthday celebration could only pay their respects to a man whose lifestyle is truly admirable. It would be their fortune to live as long as he has while still helping others to reach his level and surpass it.

