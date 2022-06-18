Trophy Extra Unveils New Campaign

Omolabake Fasogbon

Leading Beer brand, Trophy Extra Special Stout has hit the market with a new thematic campaign dubbed, “No DNA Needed, Originally Black”

The new campaign aimed to celebrate exceptional leadership and originality traits in Nigerians and Africans by extension.

According to the organisation, the campaign is built on the ideology ‘Originals’ and rides on the platform that, like Trophy Stout, there are born rulers in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, who walk their paths by creating and innovating in their fields and become leaders despite the hardship and challenges of a third-world country.

Marketing Director of International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji explained further that the campaign is directed at Nigerian inventors who are originals in their sphere of business and pass on their leadership from one generation to the other.

She said, “People ask why we chose the theme ‘No DNA Needed, Originally Black’, we reckon that it is an inborn attribute of Africans to be natural leaders. Leadership is taken very seriously in Africa and this is taught to the child from birth to adulthood. The typical Nigerian believes he or she is capable of anything they want to do. They never have to prove their identity and do not need a DNA test to identify themselves anywhere they go. The growing need to ensure the black identity is not lost gave birth to this preposition and our new personality – the Modern Leader.

“These Modern rulers are top of their games, with followership that is legendary as visible in all our Brand Ambassadors such as Tacha, Tubaba, Simi Drey, and Made Kuti. They do not fade out but grow more fans as they become living legends and excel across all fields and demographics. This is the reason we carefully featured our brand ambassadors in the Television commercial to push the campaign message into the minds of our consumers.”

On his part, Marketing Manager of Trophy Stout, Bamise Oyebami said, “We do not just sell brands, we sell movements, these movements assist in building on our cultural heritage and affirm our love for who we are”.

The brand also hinted of plans to storm Abuja and Lagos, in the coming weeks with its ‘Black Parties’ as an extension of the ‘No DNA Needed’ campaign.

