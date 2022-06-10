Afro-pop Act, Kaptain, Unveils ‘Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt’

Mary Nnah

Fast-rising Afro-pop act Kaptain is back on his successful music run this year with his debut album titled “Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt” (BARD).

The highly anticipated twelve-track album features the sensational Afropop singer Teni among other exciting acts such as Papae, Yardee, Moonlight, and Boy Xander.

In a recent interview, Kaptain revealed what to expect from his debut album. The album, he said, is a body of work that comprises diverse sounds, all buttressing different topics going on in our society. “Most importantly, the album is a true reflection of my personality and art. I am proud of the work I invested to make this success and to ensure that there is something for everyone who loves good music.

Meanwhile, Kaptain also revealed that the album set to be released on Friday, June 10th contains lovely tunes produced by Andre Vibez, Ozedikus, Mikaba, Wonderbeat, and more.

Speaking on the highlights of his career, the Afro-fusion artiste said, “dropping my debut studio album has to be the biggest highlight of my career. There have also been other significant moments, like when I released my first EP, ‘Kapacity’. The acceptance was overwhelming, and all that has led me to where we are today.”

Kaplan began his career in the ancient city of Benin, with early hit singles release ‘Enter Season’ and ‘Money Must Drop’ which helped to put him on the radar. He launched his well-received debut extended play (EP), ‘Kapacity,’ in 2020, which boasts of the mega street hits ‘Gbese Gbese’ and ‘Problem’, gaining tens of millions of views across digital streaming platforms, and putting him in high demand with a slew of shows around Nigeria.

