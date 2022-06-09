Osinbajo Congratulates Tinubu, Says ‘His Sterling Contributions to Democracy Stand Him out’



* Calls on members to unite behind party’s candidate

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the party’s Presidential Primaries.

In a message signed by Osinbajo, the Vice President said Tinubu’s “sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out”.

He called on all party members, regardless of who they voted for at the primaries, to unite behind the party’s candidate to ensure victory in the 2023 elections.

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SANVice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.9th June 2022

