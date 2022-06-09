News in Photographs: Tinubu Visits Buhari at State House



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday evening played host to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja.

The President received Tinubu at his official residence at about 8.30 pm. The former Lagos State governor who emerged victorious at the APC Presidential Primary in Abuja on Wednesday was accompanied on the visit to President Buhari by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Oando Oil Plc, Wale Tinubu.

Tinubu was at the Villa to thank the President for his support and successful hosting of the APC presidential primary through which he emerged as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

