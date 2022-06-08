Voting Resumes at APC Convention



Voting has resumed at the APC convention after it was paused by the convention committee over security concern. Voting was halted earlier after it was observed that unauthrorised persons had found their way into the Eagle Square.



Food hawkers and persons who were not delegates or party agents were seen loitering around the convention ground, despite the tight screening that was put in place at the early stage of the convention.

The convention committee has however been able to regain control of the process and voting is currently under way. Delegates from Bauchi are currently casting their ballots.

