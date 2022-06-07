Senator Ogba Emerges Ebonyi PDP Candidate

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Senator Representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Obinna Ogba, has been declared winner of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election held in Ebonyi State.

The National Working Committee of PDP had cancelled the governorship primary which elected Dr. Ifeanyi Odii and called for a fresh primary.

The Chairman of the Electoral Panel, Mr. Chris Okolo, said Ogba scored a total of 253 votes to defeat other Aspirants.

According to him, the Member Representing Ishielu/Ezza North Federal Constituency Mr. Edwin Nwonu, came a distant second with 110 votes while another Reps member, Dr. Sylvester Ogbaga, came third with 63 votes.

Okolo further stated that Mr. Fidelis Nwankwo garnered 44 votes; Mr. Chukwuma Nwazunku, representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal constituency polled six votes; Mr. Austin Edeze got three votes; Senator Paulinus Igwenwagu got two votes while Mr. Augustine Nwazunku polled one vote respectively. The only Female Aspirant, Professor Adaeze Nwuzor, did not score any vote.

The electoral chairman further explained that 14 invalid ballots were recorded, adding that Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Odii, who boycotted the polls got one vote while Mr. Chris Usulor and Dr. Sunday Opoke abstained from the gubernatorial primary election.

“Therefore, I, Mr Chris Okolo having been conferred with the power to chair this panel hereby declare Sen. Obinna Ogba winner, having polled the total highest number of valid votes and having met all the requirements for the election and he is hereby returned elected.n

“The exercise was counted openly and witnessed by agents of the aspirants, leaders of the party present as well as security agents,” Okolo said.

In an interview, Ogba extended hands of fellowship to the other contestants declaring his victory as victory for the PDP.

He thanked the delegates, party members and leaders of PDP for entrusting him with their mandate to fly the party’s flag in the state Governorship election in 2023.

“I feel very happy, I thank the Almighty God who made the event very successful; I thank all our party members for finding me worthy to fly the flag of our great party, the PDP,” he said.

Also in an interview, the State Party Chairman, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, commended the party delegates for peaceful and orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

Okorie also commended the electoral panel for conducting a seamless, peaceful, transparent and credible exercise and urged those who lost to team up to ensure victory for the party at the 2023 general elections.

