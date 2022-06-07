Live Updates: APC Presidential Primary 2022

WEDNESDAY JUNE 8, 2022

APC Presidential Primary Result S/N NAMES SCORE 1 Abubakar Badaru Withdrew 2 Ahmad Lawan 152 3 Ahmed Yerima 4 4 Ajayi Borroffice Withdrew 5 Ben Ayade 37 6 Bola Tinubu 1,271 7 Dave Umahi 38 8 Dimeji Bankole Withdrew 9 Emeka Nwajiuba 1 10 Godswill Akpabio Withdrew 11 Rotimi Amaechi 316 12 Ibikunle Amosun Withdrew 13 Ikeobasi Mokelu 0 14 Kayode Fayemi Withdrew 15 Ken Nnamani Withdrew 16 Nicholas Nwagbo 0 17 Ogbonnaya Onu 1 18 Rochas Okorocha 0 19 Tein Jack Rich 0 20 Tunde Bakare 0 21 Uju Kennedy Withdrew 22 Yahaya Bello 47 23 Yemi Osinbajo 235 WINNER Bola Ahmed Tinubu

12:47PM

Twenty Four Ballot Last Box 7

Tinubu : 1

Amaechi : 1

Lawan : 1

12:12PM

Twenty Three Ballot Box 38

Tinubu : 2

12:10PM

Twenty One Ballot Box 15

Tinubu : 25

Amaechi : 18

Osinbajo : 6

Lawan : 19

David : 2

Ayade : 4

12:05PM

Twenty One Ballot Box 35

Tinubu : 4

Yahaya : 3

11:59AM

Twenty Ballot Box 29

Tinubu : 32

Amaechi : 4

Osinbajo : 4

Yahaya : 2

11:58AM

Nineteenth Ballot Box 2

Is Empty

11:52AM

Eighteenth Ballot Box 1

Tinubu : 6

11:52AM

Seventeenth Ballot Box 19

Tinubu : 89

Osinbajo : 28

Amaechi : 32

Lawan : 29

Ayade : 6

David : 6

11:44AM

Sixteenth Ballot Box 27

Tinubu : 4

Amaechi : 1

Yahaya : 2

11:44AM

Fifteenth Ballot Box 18

Tinubu : 42

Osinbajo : 12

Amaechi : 21

Lawan : 16

Ayade : 7

David : 6

Yahaya : 1

11:44AM

Fourteenth Ballot Box 19

Tinubu : 89

Osinbajo : 28

Amaechi : 32

Lawan : 29

Ayade : 6

David : 6

11:30AM

Thirteenth Ballot Box 28

Tinubu : 44

Osinbajo : 5

Amaechi : 10

Yahaya : 2

11:25AM

Twelveth Ballot Box 24

Tinubu : 2

Osinbajo : 1

Amaechi : 1

11:15AM

Eleventh Ballot Box 25

Tinubu : 125

Osinbajo : 14

Amaechi : 14

Yahaya : 2

Lawan : 1

Yerima : 1

11:05AM

Tenth Ballot Box 17

Tinubu : 73

Osinbajo : 16

Amaechi : 26

Lawan : 21

David : 5

Ayade : 4

10:45AM

Nineth Ballot Box 32

Tinubu : 6

Osinbajo : 2

Amaechi : 1

Yahaya : 1

Lawan : 2

10:43AM

Eight Ballot Box 33

Tinubu : 15

Osinbajo : 00

Amaechi : 00

Yahaya : 00

Lawan : 00

Yerima : 00

10:38AM

Seventh Ballot Box 24

Tinubu : 97

Osinbajo : 12

Amaechi : 18

Yahaya : 4

Lawan : 3

Yerima : 1

10: 30AM

Sixth Ballot Box 31

Tinubu : 10

Osinbajo : 1

Amaechi : 2

Yahaya : 5

10:26AM

Fifth Ballot Box (6)

Tinubu : 2

Osinbajo :

Amaechi :

10:10AM

Fourth Ballot Box (10)

Tinubu : 2

Osinbajo : 1

Amaechi : 1

9:58AM

Third Ballot Box (22)

Tinubu : 127

Osinbajo : 20

Amaechi : 18

Lawan : 6

Yahaya : 2

9:50AM

Second Ballot Box (20)

Tinubu : 37

Osinbajo : 13

Amaechi : 24

Lawan : 13

Ayade : 4

David : 2

9:35 AM

First Ballot (Box 21)

Tinubu : 208

Osinbajo : 21

Amaechi : 28

Lawan : 6

Yahaya : 5

9:11AM

Collation of Ballots Under way

7:55AM

Voting Ends, Collation to Begin

4:38AM

Voting Resumes



Voting has resumed at the APC convention after it was paused by the convention committee over security concern. Voting was halted earlier after it was observed that unauthrorised persons had found their way into the Eagle Square.

Food hawkers and persons who were not delegates or party agents were seen loitering around the convention ground, despite the tight screening that was put in place at the early stage of the convention.

The convention committee has however been able to regain control of the process and voting is currently under way. Delegates from Bauchi are currently casting their ballots.

3:58AM

Voting Paused at APC Convention over Security Concern



Voting has been stopped by the convention planning committee of the All Progressives Congress at the ongoing Special Convention to pick the party’s presidential candidate over security concern as unauthrorised persons have found their way into the Eagle Square.



Food hawkers and persons who are not delegates or party agents are seen loitering around the convention ground, despite the tight screening that was put in place at the early stage of the convention.



Details.later…

3:09AM

Voting Under way at APC Convention

3:08AM

You Can’t Wish Nigeria Well and Vote for Someone You Don’t Believe in, Osinbajo Tells Delegates



*Says ‘I’ve been prepared in the most profound ways, I’ll be ready from day one’

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on delegates to vote for the right person to lead Nigeria into a better future adding, “you cannot wish this country well and vote for someone you do not’t believe in.”

The Vice President stated this on Tuesday night in his speech at the APC Special Convention where he spoke of a new Nigeria of great possibilities and prosperity.

Osinbajo spoke ahead of the voting by delegates at the Presidential Primary holding at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

As he made his way to the podium, the crowd at the Convention ground, especially those close to the podium, gave the VP a rousing welcome that lasted for several minutes, with some chanting excitedly, “it is you we want (as president)!” The same scene repeated itself after the VP concluded his speech and made his way through the aisle back to his seat.

According to the Vice President, “Nigeria has the talents, resources and the resourcefulness to become one of the world’s leading economies.”

“Everything we can imagine or dream is within our reach. All that is left is for us to make the right decision tonight,” he stated.

The VP added, “to our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and its future.

“I have been prepared in the most profound ways for the task ahead, and I will be ready from day one.”

Prof. Osinbajo is one of the leading Presidential aspirants of the APC. The ruling party will at the Convention elect its flagbearer for the 2023 presidential elections.

1:38AM

Buhari Departs Eagle Square

1:35AM

Voting Begins

12:40AM

Sole Female Aspirant Steps down for Tinubu

Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.She stepped down and urged delegates to vote for former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu.Kennedy-Ohnenye is the only female aspirant in the race.

TUESDAY JUNE 7, 2022

11:45PM

Bello: I Didn’t Come this Far to Chicken Out



Adedayo Akinwale

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has declared that he didn’t come this far to chicken out.

He said at the end of the contest, he would emerge victorious.

10:26PM

Breaking: NIcholas Felix Steps down for Osinbajo



Presidential aspirant, Nicholas Felix, has stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.40 years old Felix, who is the youngest aspirant, announced his withdrawal from the race at the convention.

10:55PM

I’m Not Here to Step down, Says Bakare at APC Convention



Details later

10:41PM

Badaru, Boroffice Step Down for Tinubu



Adedayo Akinwale

The Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, and Senator Ajayi Boroffice have stepped down for former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu.

10:33PM

Bankole Steps Down for Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, has stepped down for former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu.

10:28PM

Breaking: Fayemi Staps down for Tinubu



Details shortly.

10:15PM

Breaking: Amosun Steps down for Tinubu

Details shortly…

10:08PM

Breaking: Akpabio Steps down for Tinubu



Details shortly…

9:35PM

APC Presidential Aspirants Defy Moderator, Spend More than Allotted Time

Adedayo Akinwale

Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have defied the moderator of the programme, with most of them spending more than the allotted time to explain why they should be voted as the presidential candidate of the party.

The moderator and the Secretary of the Media Committee, Hon. Abike Dabiri had pleaded with the aspirants to spend only two minutes addressing the delegates.

But the first speaker, Senator Bola Tinubu set the ball rolling when he spent more than the allotted time and all other aspirants followed suit.

9:23PM

Tinubu: I’m the Man the Moment Calls For

Adedayo Akinwale

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Senator Bola Tinubu, has said that the ruling party must emerge from the convention as a unified party.

Tinubu while highlighting the reasons why the delegates should elect him, said the candidate of the party must deliver victory for the party in the next general election.

Tinubu said: “The other aspirants are doing well but I am the person the moment calls for. I led the transformation of Lagos and I stepped forward because I believe I can lead the party to a bright future”

8:53PM

Presidential Aspirant with Highest Votes will be Declared Winner, Says Bagudu

Adedayo Akinwale



The Chairman of the Election Committee of the Convention and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, has said that the presidnetial aspirant with the highest number of votes will be declared winner.

Bagudu stated this at the ongoing national convention of the party.

He said the fewer number of delegates at the Eagle Square tonight would make the electoral process more manageable, unlike when the party had about 8,000 delegates at the convention in March.

According to him, “Three delegates per local government will be allowed to vote after accreditation. There will be two voting points. Two states will be called simultaneously.

“Delegates should write the name of their presidential choice clearly, while those that cannot write would be permitted to call a delegate of their choice to help them out.

“Aspirant with the highest number of votes will be declared winner. Any aspirant that wishes to withdraw must do so publicly and also sign the withdrawal form.”

8:16PM

Okorocha Arrives Eagle Square



A former Imo state Governor and a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha has arrived Eagle Square.

8:14PM

APC Not Falling Apart, Says Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu has assured that things are not falling apart within the ruling party.

He said since he assumed office two months ago as the chairman of the party, things have been holding up in the party.

Adamu stated this while delivering his address at the national convention of the party.

8:13PM

Uzodinma Promises Free, Fair Presidential Primary

Adedayo Akinwale



The Governor of Imo state and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the Convention, Senator Hope Uzodinma has assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that the presidential primary election would be free, fair and transparent.

Uzodinma gave the assurance while giving a welcome address at the convention of the party at Eagle Square.

According to him, “Our party has always proven opposition wrong and we will proof that today with free, fair and transparent election.”

7:50PM

Buhari Arrives APC Convention Ground

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).The President arrived at 7.36pm after which the National Anthem was played for the party’s Cconvention to commence in earnest.

7:41PM

APC Primary: Delegates Seek Free, Fair, Credible Poll



Delegates at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the presidential election Tuesday called on the party to provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

Mr Moyo Ogunlere, a delegate from Lagos State, said that all was set for the primary and the delegates were ready to vote the best man.

“The best man will win the election and for me, the best man is Asiwaju Tinubu and that is who I am here to support.

“I am also here to support my party APC and by God’s grace in 2023 APC will win the general election.

“The only person I know that can solve the economic challenges is Asiwaju and by God’s grace, in his first six months in office, things will change for good.

“The delegates are here and it is going to be one man one vote; we are going to cast our votes and whoever wins the election is the best man,” he said.

Mr Kelechi Nwagwu, a delegate from Imo State, said that delegates were on ground to vote who would emerge as the standard-bearer of APC.

“We know by the grace of God, that is going to be Ameachi.

“He is going to take this country to the next level in developing our infrastructure, our educational sector, our economy, and bring the best out of our economy.

”We do not want anybody to manipulate the delegates; we want the election to be free, fair and credible,“ he said.

Mr Iwuchukwu Ekezie, a Senior Legislative Aide, Office of the Deputy Senate President, expressed hope that the election would be peaceful.

“I am looking out for peace. In every political thing, there may be wrangling but at the end there will be peace.

“We are here to vote the person who will represent us in the next election and a credible person will emerge,” he said.

He expressed hope that the process would be free, fair and credible. (NAN)

7:40PM

Aisha Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan Arrive

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

-First Lady, Aisha Buhari Arrived APC Convention Ground at 7.15pm-Senate President and APC presidential aspirant, Dr Ahmad Lawan, arrived and moved round the stands waving to delegates at 7.20pm- Vice President and APC presidential aspirant, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, arrived at 7.25pm and also moved round to greet delegates.

7:00PM

Umahi, Oyetola Arrive Eagle Square

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, have arrived at the Eagle Square for the convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, a presidential aspirant of the governing party, will also be on the ballot tonight.

6:48PM

Amaechi, Felix Arrive Eagle Square

Adedayo Akinwale

Former Minister of Transportation and Presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, and the youngest presidential aspirant, Nicholas Felix have arrived at Eagle Square for the special convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 40 years old Felix is one of the aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

6:39PM

Sanwo-Olu, Lalong Arrive Eagle Square

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, have arrived Eagle Square for the Special Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, at the Eagle Square are Information Minister Lai Mihammed and tMinister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige.

5:17PM

Traders Make Brisk Business at Eagle Square

Traders are making brisk business at Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention to elect the party’s presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent covering the exercise reports that the traders deal in various wares and food items.

The traders include itinerant food vendors, restaurant operators, sellers of foot wears, cellphones and accessories, bottled water and point of sales (POS) operators, among others.

Mallam Musa Isyaku, a trader from Kano, said he was in Abuja to market clothing materials and make as much money as he could.

“I am hoping to make huge sales and realise a lot of profit, then go back and feed my family well,” he said.

Mrs Rebecca Daniel, a bottled water seller, also told NAN that she hoped to make huge sales and make a lot of money.

“We are also here to contribute to the success of the exercise,” she said.(NAN)

5:40PM

Bello, Matawalle, Zulum Arrive Eagle Square

Adedayo Akinwale

Kogi state Governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, his Zamfara state counterpart, Bello Matawalle, and Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum have arrived Eagle Square.

Recall that Bello has refused to step down despite APC Northern governors’ decision that the presidential ticket should be ceded to the south.

5:37PM

APC Special Convention Set to Begin as Party Leaders, Aspirants Arrive

The special convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress is set to commence as leaders of the party and some aspirants have arrived the Eagle Square venue of the event.

Already seated at the venue are National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, former National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, and some of the party’s governors from the North.

Also at the venue are two of the presidential aspirants Pastor Tunde Bakare and Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello.

More details later…

4:30PM

EFCC Invades Eagle Square

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Just like it was witnessed during the convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have taken over Eagle Square, the venue of the special convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though no one was checked or harassed by the men in red, they are already on ground to ensure that delegates are not induced.

According to the programme of event, the convention was supposed to start by 10:a.m, but the event is yet to start.

But it is believed that the programme will start later in the evening.

At the moment, the presidential aspirants are engaged in last minute meetings and consultations.

