Tambuwal, Deputy Get Senatorial Tickets after Withdrawing from PDP Presidential, Guber Contests

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal was at the weekend announced as the Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Sokoto South Senatorial District following the withdrawal of former commissioner of youth and sport Bala Bodinga.



By the affirmation, Tambuwal is now seeking to represent seven local government areas in the red chamber come 2023.

The local government areas are: Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Kebbe, Shagari, Tambuwal, Tureta and Yabo local government areas.



In a related development the State Deputy Governor Alhaji Manir Dan’Iya clinched the senatorial ticket of Sokoto North senatorial district.



At the well-attended event, which was held in Bodinga town, Tambuwal emerged unopposed following the withdrawal of Bala Bodinga who won senatorial ticket during the PDP senatorial primary in the state.



In speech after his emergence Tambuwal said the PDP and its presidential candidate were poised to reclaim their pride of place as the ruling party and president of the country respectively after the general elections next year.



“I urge you, men and women, youths and the elderly to continue praying. When the time comes and the campaign commences, we must go into nooks and crannies of our villages to campaign for our candidates and the PDP; for its return to the center and its continuation here in the governance of Sokoto state.



“APC is already in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and we know what is happening now, between today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday), they have gone back to try to trace the drawing board…which they are yet to see.

“They are still looking for the drawing board because they are so confused as to what to do at the national convention on Monday and Tuesday.



“Either way it goes, by the grace of God, our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Wazirin Adamawa), will emerge victorious as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.



The Governor expressed gratitude to God and the political stakeholders: electoral teams from Abuja and the ones in Sokoto state; as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitoring team, for their participation in the primary election, which simplified the process, thus making it a success.



“By the grace of Allah (SWT), we shall not disappoint you when you give us the mandate. We shall continue to build on the good work we have done in the past and what we are doing now,” he assured.



With these results Tambuwal and Dan’Iya are to square it up with Senator Ibrahim Danbaba who recently defected to the APC and Senator Aliyu Wamakko who is currently representing Sokoto North senatorial district.

