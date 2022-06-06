65 Young Scholars Get Scholarships for Graduate Exams Abroad



A non-profit organisation, i-Scholar Initiative (iSI), has awarded scholarship to 65 young Nigerian students for its 2022 scholarship programme.

The initiative has over the years mentored and provided fully-funded scholarships for students enthusiastic about pursuing graduate studies in a world-class foreign universities capitalising on the platform.

The organisation’s Secretary, Olufemi Fajolu, who moderated the programme, welcomed the new scholars and urged them to be very focused and utilise the available resources i-Scholar Initiative would provide.

The application process, according to Vice-President, Operation, Dr. Kunle Ojeleye, is usually opened first week in January every year with live initiated and online broadcast system where applicants are able to submit application online and portal is kept open for four weeks but later extended for another week this year to ensure applicants finalise entry.

“For this 2022 cohort, as part of i-Scholar continuous improvement process, we actually introduced another step between the quality assurance once assessor submits list. We decided to introduce the extra step of interviewing the top one hundred applicants that we saw from the assessment carried out. From that top one hundred applicants together with the result of their interview we get the final selection of the 65 applicants,” he added.

Addressing participants and on-boarding members, the keynote speaker, Mrs. Titilayo Olujobi, spoke on the theme ‘The Bright Minds, Our Future’, where she stressed on the vision of the organisation and gave profound insight regarding this year’s theme.

Olujobi said: “We do this because our over-arching desire is that i-Scholars will develop their potential, their bright minds and choose to use the privilege of their education and experience to bring Nigeria (and indeed Africa) to occupy the position that it has the potential to occupy in the comity of nations. It is very important to us that you our i-Scholars, our bright minds our future, the future of Africa see where you fit in making the continent of Africa great.

“While iSI will continue to do its best to fulfill its mandate, our scholars have a responsibility to make the best of the opportunities of graduate education and mentorship provided by iSl. Ultimately, you need to keep your eyes on the goal of receiving a solid education to enhance your worth and contribution to the society.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Joy Agbawodike, one of the 2022 on-boarding awardees, expressed excitement and appreciated i-Scholar organisers to have been picked considering that she graduated from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) with Distinction (HND).

The event featured the recognition of Board of Trustee members including the President, Vice-Presidents, Professor Idowu Olayinka; immediate Vice-Chancellor UI, iSI partners and mentors, past awardees, on-boarding awardees and other participants.

