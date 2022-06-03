Police Present N48.5m to 15 Deceased Personnel’s Families in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday presented cheques worth N48.5 million to the families of 15 deceased Police personnel who died while in active service.

The Police Public Relations Officers of the state Police Command, ASP Nansel Ramhan, disclosed this in a press statement issued to journalists in Lafia.

The statement stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to the families of the deceased.

According to the statement, “The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police “Group Life Assurance’’ geared towards improving the capacity and living standard of the families of Police personnel that lost their lives in the line of duty.

“While presenting the cheques, the Nasarawa Commissioner of Police appreciated the Inspector-General of Police for providing succour to the families of deceased Police officers.”

CP Soyemi consequently exhorted the beneficiaries to invest the money in profitable ventures that would better the lives of their Families, the statement concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

