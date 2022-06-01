2022: 1,000 LP Members Defect to APC in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje





Less than three weeks to the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti State, no fewer than 1,000 members of the Labour Party, yesterday dumped the party and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

The former Labour Party Chairman, Banji Omotoso, who led the defectors to APC, described the APC governorship candidate, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, as the best man to lead Ekiti after Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Omotoso, while addressing the party in Ado Ekiti, said they joined the APC having scrutinised all party candidates and believed in the ability of Oyebanji to take governance in the state to a higher pedestal.

The politician said Ekiti needs a leader with a wealth of experience who understands governance and the needs of the Ekiti people, saying they had seen the qualities in Oyebanji hence their resolve to work for his emergence as the next Governor.

He said: “We need a brilliant person who can work for the development of Ekiti and we have seen that in BAO. All LP members are coming together to day it is only BAO that can do it.

“We have scrutinized all party candidates in the forthcoming election and we believe BAO possess the leadership qualities to make Ekiti greater based on his performance as the Secretary to the State Government.

“I want to charge my members who have just joined our new party to go to our units, wards, local governments and work with APC leaders to achieve victory on June 18.”

The defectors who were presented with the broom, the symbol of their new party, also surrendered and tore their membership cards to demonstrate their exit from the LP in exchange for the LP.

Addressing the new party members, Awe who welcomed their decision to join the APC at a crucial period, assured that they would be accorded the rights and privileges enjoyed by old members in the party.

Awe said: “We want to reiterate that once you join the APC, you have a bona fide member and you are entitled to all rights and privileges enjoyed by those you met in the party. You are free to participate in party activities at the units, wards, local governments and the state.

“APC as a party wants continuity on our state and your votes will count in making this to become a reality. We want you to continue to mobilise for our party ahead of the June 18 governorship election to ensure victory for BAO.”

He also promised that the new members would be incorporated into committees in the campaign organisation and other roles in the APC to make them feel at home and give them a sense of belonging.

