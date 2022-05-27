Zamfara APC reconciliation: Yari orders immediate withdrawal of 4 court cases against APC

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Following the reconciliation of the warring camps in the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of four litigations instituted against the party in the state and national.



Recall that the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had on May 8/9 reconciled the camp of the state Governor Bello Matawalle and that of his predecessor, Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa. The reconciliation opened a new chapter in the ruling party in the state.



The feud between the various camps had created factions in the state’s chapter of the ruling party. Efforts by the defunct caretaker committee of the party under the leadership of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to resolve the issue yielded no results.



The announcement of the withdrawal of the suits was made by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, at the end of a consultative meeting of stakeholders held at Garba Nadama hall in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Wednesday 25th of May 2022.



Three of the suits were instituted to challenge the party congresses in the state and the members of the State Working Committee (SWC) that emerged from the exercise. The fourth suit was instituted against the national leadership of the party.



Marafa told the gathering that the withdrawal of the suits was to further consolidate the reconciliation efforts, give the state Governor the necessary support to concentrate and tackle security issues affecting the state.



He said the party in Zamfara State is now united under one leadership and that all members are now working in harmony in the interest of the state.

