Anyim Warns of Dire Consequences for PDP, as Delegates Crisis Rocks Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Ogun



Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed deep concern over absence of list of delegates from Ebonyi State, among the list of delegates from other states of the federation.

The delegates are those expected to vote at the Saturday and Sunday National convention of the party.

This is coming as there are delegates’ exclusion in other states like Anambra, Abia, Imo, Edo and Ogun states. It was gathered that it was due to the delegates crisis in Anambra state that eventually led to the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, resigning from the PDP and dumping his presidential ambition on the platform of the PDP.

Due to the delegates crisis, minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has also resigned from the PDP and from his office as the minority leader of the 9th Senate.

In Imo and Ogun states, there are serious crises over the perceived hijack of the delegate lists in favour of some god fathers .

In Edo state, there is a fight between the governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the national vice chairman of the PDP in the South South, Dan Orbih.

In an open letter of concern signed by former senate president and addressed to Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP, and Senator, David Mark, chairman of the PDP Special Convention, Anyim lamented that he had gone through the list of delegates from other states and the FCT but could not find that of Ebonyi State delegates.

Senator Anyim noted with dismay, that despite assurances by the National Organising Secretary of the Party that, what he called ‘technical error’ would be rectified, the problem remained as at 12 noon on Friday May 27

The letter titled “Open Letter on the Absence of Ebonyi State Delegates List” reads:

“The Chairman may recall that during the meeting of Presidential aspirants and the Special Convention Committee held on the 26th day of May 2022 at the Legacy House, that the entire delegates list for all the states were presented to each of the aspirants.

“On an examination of the list, I discovered that the Ebonyi State delegates list was not included. On inquiry from the National Organizing Secretary, he informed me that there was a technical error and it will be corrected today.

“As at the time of writing this letter i.e. 12 noon 27th/05/2022, I have no clue about the fate of the delegates from Ebonyi State.

“The purpose of this letter is to alert all concerned that disenfranchising delegates from Ebonyi State or any state for that matter will fundamentally affect the election”, the open letter warned.

