Ogun PDP Candidates Protest Plan to Substitute their Names

James Sowole



Seven candidates who emerged at the Sunday and Monday’s primaries into the Ogun State House of Assembly and the National Assembly, in Ogun State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday threatened to go to court, should attempt to illegally substitute their names is not reversed.

The candidates made the threat yesterday at a news conference in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The candidates, who alleged that some interest in the party, were trying to perpetrate injustice: They are Dada Oduntan, who emerged as the candidate for the Abeokuta Centra Central Senatorial District, , Akeem Amosun for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency and Olawale Soyode for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency

Others are: Samuel Abiodun, who emerged for Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency, Olanrewaju Enilolobo for Abeokuta South 1 Constituency, Surajudeen Adeyemi, Abeokuta South II and Makanjuola Daniel of Ewekoro State Constituency.

Addressing journalists on behalf of other candidates, Amosun, said they were dully elected by delegates at the designated venue scheduled by the PDP

According to Amosun, the exercises, were dully monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security operatives including the police, Directorate of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC).

He said they were all amazed, what they heard when the names of PDP candidates, were announced and the names were different from transpired at the venues of the primaries

Amosun, who displayed the schedule of the primary and the centres, said they would resist any attempt, to substitute their names, to a logical level.

He said: “We are the authentic candidates elected by authentic delegates at the authentic venues. We shall resist any attempt to do otherwise. We are using this medium to alert the National Secretariat of the party. We shall not hesitate to go to court, if the party failed to act according to the results, that we obtained from the primary.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

