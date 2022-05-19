Passenger Threatens Legal Action against Arik Air over Flight Delay, Demands N5m Compensation





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A former member of the Edo State House of Assembly and aspirant seeking Egor/Ikpoba Okha House of Representatives ticket, Mr. Crosby Eribo, has threatened legal action against Arik Air Limited over what he described as ‘shabby treatment’ meted to him by the airline.

Eribo in a legal letter of instruction through his solicitors , Douglas Ogbankwa which was made available to Journalists in Benin City, alleged that the airline had failed to complied with Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) instructions to passengers in a situation where flights are canceled.

The complainant alleged that he had checked in to board an Arik Air Flight No: W3420 from Abuja to Benin on the 15/5/22 which was later delayed and cancelled without any appropriate notification causing him loss in revenue and business.

In the letter of suit addressed to the Managing Director of the Airline reads, “We act as Solicitors to Hon. Crosby Eribo (J.P), (hereinafter referred to as “Our Client”. We write this Letter on his behalf. Our client has briefed us as follows;

“That our client was bid to board Arik Air flight W3420, from Abuja to Benin on the 15th of May, 2022 and the same was delayed and cancelled and shifted to the 16th of May 2022, at about 07: OO hours, without the observance of the requisite remedial protocol to customers, including our Client.

“That our client was checked into the flight in seat 15C, the flight was delayed by your air line for four (4) hours without any form of refreshments as provided for by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations.

“That you cancelled the said flight without Notice and you failed, refused and/or neglected to give our client the

compulsory accommodation or offer an immediate refund, as provided for by the NCAA regulations, for which we have the firm instructions of our client to take the appropriate legal action should you not take advantage of the window provided by you , to pay our client damages of N5 million for our client’s loss of revenue and business , due to your unconscionable cancellation of our client’s flight.

“That together with making refunds of the expenditure incurred by our client based on your negligence , as well as you rendering a written apology to our client and an undertaking in writing to abide by the NCAA Regulations on this issue. Let wise Counsel prevail”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

