PDP Notifies INEC of its New Dates for Governorship, Senatorial, Other Primaries

Also, in the PDP letter to INEC dated May 16, 2022, which was signed by the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, it said its States’ House of Assembly primary elections would now hold nationwide on Saturday 21.

Also, the opposition party stated that the new date for its House of Representatives primary elections would now hold on Sunday May 22, while the Senatorial primary elections would hold Monday May 23.

Also, the PDP stated that its governorship primary elections have now been fixed for Wednesday, May 25.

The PDP informed INEC in the letter that in case of the south-east, the Senatorial primaries, the election has been moved from Monday May 23 to Tuesday May 24, “due to the sit at home currently been observed in the south-east region.”

