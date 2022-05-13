Nasarawa APC Debunks Secretary’s Planned Defection to NNPP

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa South zonal office of the All

Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday distanced the state secretary of the party, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, for allegedly Planning to defect to the newly formed New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The Nasarawa State APC secretary was accused in a petition to the state southern zonal chairman of the party of unholy discussion with another party (NNPP) in order to fight the APC and create confusion that will have serious effects on the votes of the party (APC).

The petitioners also alleged that the APC secretary has been going round telling people that if Hon Ahmad Aliyu Wadada was not given the APC Nasarawa West senatorial ticket for 2023 election, he will

make sure that the party fail or decamp to the NNPP. In the place,

But in a swift reaction during an emergency meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa South zonal chairman of the party, Adamu Mamuda Awe, yesterday said it was laughable to even imagine that Hon. Aliyu Bello would contemplate leaving the party he has built to another party that is non-existence in Nasarawa State.

He said: “However, in view of the fact that we are in an election season, where people’s hard earned integrity and reputation are caused to be damaged by idle minded people like the signatories of the said letter, we chose to react to avoid members of our party from being misled

by those who are not comfortable with Hon Bello as the APC shining star in the state.

“From the above, it can be seen that the allegations against the APC state secretary, were not only baseless, unfounded but were only meant to tarnish and destroy the reputation of our patriotic and untiring secretary to score political gains.”

Awe, therefore, urged Aliyu Bello to disregard the allegations, as he also called the petitioners to refrain from attacking the state revered and respected party secretary.

