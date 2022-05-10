For Nigeria to Grow, Leaders Need Attitudinal Change Towards Governance, Says Sampson

Okon Bassey in Uyo

One of the senatorial aspirants in Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Ekong Sampson, has posited that for the country to grow and develop, the leaders must develop attitudinal change towards governance.

Sampson, who is also a journalist, author, poet, publisher, and legal practitioner, is aspiring to contest in the 2023 Akwa Ibom South (Eket) senatorial district election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “We need to have attitudinal change in this country; we need to have less sentiment, and deeper sense of sacrifice, patriotism for the country to grow and for all sections to develop.”

Sampson, who briefed journalists yesterday on his political ambition, stressed that his background as a journalist and a lawyer has properly equipped him to function well in the Senate.

He equally regretted that as a democratic nation, the role of human rights in the governance of the country is seriously neglected “which is part of the problem Nigeria is facing.”

Ekong, a one-time member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for eight years, stressed that human rights is central if insecurity, youths restiveness and other social vices are to be contained in the country.

The politician added: “The more we apply policy in governance structure the safer we are as a people. Quite often we need the role of human rights in governance. Human right is more critical in molding democracy.

“The people are not talking about human rights, once we apply human rights properly, we will solve a lot of problems such as corruption, unrest, apathy, insecurity among others.

“Also, in Nigeria, we need to build stronger institutions. Our institutions are very weak; we need vibrant legislature with commitment in making our institutions strong.”

The author, who is the immediate-past state commissioner for environment and petroleum resources, said having come from oil producing community and state, he is aware of the intrigues by International Oil Companies(IOCs) to cause divide and rule in the oil producing communities.

He said if elected a senator, he would collaborate with his colleagues to review the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and other issues on the pending Water Resources Bill.

