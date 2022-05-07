Dutch Legend Hails Super Eagles Defender, Bassey’s Development

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has praised Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey for his meteoric development and versatility.

With a story similar to his compatriot Aribo, Bassey left England two years ago on a free transfer from Leicester City to Rangers.

The Italy-born defender spent his first season at Ibrox under the watchful eyes of former boss Steven Gerrard. Bassey made just 15 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.

However, it has been a completely different story for Bassey this season. The Nigeria international has become a permanent fixture in the Rangers backline. He has switched between Centre-back and fullback positions for the Gers, especially since Giovanni Van Bronckhorst took over last November.

Bassey has made 47 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, and even though the Gers have lost the Premiership to Celtic, Bassey would have a huge smile on his face as his side has punched above their weight by reaching the finals of the Europa.

After their triumph against Leipzig, Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst spoke about Bassey and how the 23-year-old has improved.

“With Calvin, the first game I saw was the loss against Hibs in the semi-final(Scottish Cup),” Van Bronckhorst said at the post-match presser.

“There was one moment you could see him pushing forward and marking forward with a great pressure moment.

“He was very disappointed with the loss, but I remembered that moment, and I told him the next day that I saw what he could bring to this team.

“His development has been amazing playing left-back, playing left central defender.

“I’m so happy for him.” Van Bronckhorst said.

The Gers square off against Eintracht Frankfurt for the finals of the Europa League on the 18th of May, and Bassey would look to continue with his brilliant performances to help his side to their first European triumph since 1972.

