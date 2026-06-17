Verraki, HEI Equip Over 50 Students with Lifesaving First Aid Skills

Verraki, a member of Andersen Consulting, has strengthened its partnership with Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) to expand access to lifesaving emergency response skills among young people, training over 50 students from two secondary schools in Lagos.

The initiative, delivered under the Education Pillar of Verraki’s Corporate Citizenship programme, saw students from Immaculate Heart Junior High School, Mende Junior High School, Mende Senior High School, Government Senior College, Ikoyi, Wahab Folawiyo Senior High School and Akande Dahunsi Memorial High School receive practical training in First Aid and emergency response. The programme equipped participants with essential knowledge and skills in CPR awareness, bleeding control, choking response, burns management, and emergency preparedness.

Speaking on the initiative, Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner of Verraki, a member of Andersen Consulting, said: “At Verraki, we believe education should equip people not only for academic and professional success but also for life. Through our partnership with Health Emergency Initiative, we are helping young people acquire practical skills that can save lives, build confidence, and contribute to safer communities. This reflects our commitment to developing human capital and creating meaningful social impact.”

Commenting on the partnership, Paschal Achunine, Founder and Executive Director of Health Emergency Initiative, said: “Emergency situations can happen anywhere and the ability to respond appropriately in those critical first moments can mean the difference between life and death. Through our partnership with Verraki, we are equipping young people and professionals with practical First Aid and emergency response skills that strengthen community resilience and save lives. We commend Verraki for its commitment to investing in people and creating sustainable impact through programmes that empower individuals to become confident first responders within their schools, workplaces and communities.”

According to Marketing and Communications Lead at Verraki, Oizamisi Balogun, the programme demonstrates the power of connecting internal capacity building with community development.

“We deliberately design our community programmes to create impact that endures long after the intervention itself. This partnership with Health Emergency Initiative is a good example. Beyond the recent training of our employees and students, last year’s collaboration equipped 57 students and teachers from 10 secondary schools across Lagos with lifesaving First Aid skills. Today, many of those beneficiaries continue to champion emergency preparedness in their schools, with over 10 percent having directly applied their training to save lives within their communities,” he said.