Firm Holds  Insurance, Technology Conference  

Ebere Nwoji

The 2026 edition of the West Africa’s leading insurance and technology conference, Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), will hold September 18th, 2026 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

This year’s edition of the event which is 5th in the series and tagged IMT 5.0 has the theme “Building Insurance That Connects.”

Insurance Meets Tech was created by Creato Urban, one of the Africa’s leading strategic communications agencies, in response to the urgent need for a cross-industry dialogue that delivers practical, actionable solutions for the insurance sector. By bringing together stakeholders across multiple interconnected industries, the platform has consistently worked to accelerate industry growth through technology-driven collaboration, fostering greater customer acquisition, engagement, and overall value creation.

According to the organisers, since its debut in 2021, IMT has grown into one of the most respected platforms for insurance innovation in West Africa, nurturing partnerships, promoting knowledge exchange, and driving a decisive shift toward digital-first insurance processes across the region.

Speaking on this year’s edition the convener of Insurance Meets Tech, Odion Aleobua said, “As we reflect on the progress of a newly reformed and recapitalised insurance industry, we must ask if we are truly making this transformation meaningful for the people it was designed to serve?”