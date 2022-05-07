Burna Boy Thrills at MSG, Gears up for 6th Album

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Its been moments of spectacular performance spree and sold-out concerts for Burna Boy, with his latest show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) on April 28th, 2022, another defining moment of his career; becoming the first Nigerian artiste to headline a concert at the venue. Throughout the three-hour show, Burna Boy more than satisfied his audience, with not just an impressive set list of hit records, he also improvised with some of those high-energy records, while wearing a beaming smile.

It sure was his moment as seen in footages online. Performing to over 20,000 people at his MSG’s wildly anticipated “One Night In Space” event, Burna Boy debuted an unheard song from his upcoming sixth studio album, ‘Love, Damini.’ As he gears up for the release, the Grammy-awards winning artiste had previously shared this sample on Instagram live, but went on to sing the song in its entirety at the concert.

Featured as a guest on the American Talk show “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, the African Giant had hinted at the release date earlier. Burna Boy has been on a remarkable streak of fame and riches, and has barely finished reveling in the success of his last two projects.

No doubt his relationship with the fans has been palpable throughout that journey, and an album doused in the concept of appreciation and love is totally understandable.

Real name Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini” is a personal project, telling the story of his wins, losses, and growth.

The 30-year-old singer explained in a Tweet on April 29 exactly what the album will be about, saying: “Love, Damini is a personal body of work. It’s about the ups and downs, the growth, the L’s and W’s. I’m excited to share this journey and roll out with you all #LoveDamini#Burnaboy.”

‘Love, Damini’ will mark Burna Boy’s follow-up to the Grammy-winning Twice as Tall. Since sharing his album in August 2020, the musician has released numerous singles, including “20 10 20,” “Kilometre,” “Question,” “Want It All,” and “B. d’Or.”

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, he was nominated for Album of the Year (for contributions to Justin Bieber’s Justice) and Best Global Music Performance (for “Do Yourself”), but did not take home any trophies.

The ‘One Night In Space’ record showcase follows Burna Boy’s recently sold-out debut at LA’s The Hollywood Bowl, electrifying performances at 2021 Global Citizen Festival and The Governor’s Ball, as well as sold-out international shows at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and more venues around the globe, as part of his 2021 Space Drift tour which echoes the sounds from his groundbreaking fifth studio album Twice As Tall – an immediate sensation, earning more than 5 million worldwide streams within its first hour of release.

