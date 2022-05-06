15 Killed, Three Others Missing as Canoe Capsizes in Katsina Community

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 15 people were killed on Wednesday night when a canoe carrying 21 passengers capsized while crossing Sabke Dam in Mai’Adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident, which occurred at about 8:30pm, claimed the lives of eight children and seven adults while the paddler of the canoe and two other passengers have been declared missing.

The victims, who are indigenes of Tsabo village in Mai’Adua Local Government Area of the state, were returning from Bariya village in Mashi local government area of the state after paying Sallah homepage to their relatives.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY yesterday, said three persons have been rescued by policemen in collaboration with fishermen in the community.

He reiterated that frantic efforts were ongoing by police operatives and other security personnel in the area to rescue the paddler of the canoe and the two other missing passengers.

He said: “We received a distress call yesterday (Wednesday) that a canoe carrying a yet-to-be identified number of passengers on board from Ungwar Bariya village of Mashi LGA to Tsabo village in Mai’Adua LGA after Sallah visitation while crossing back home capsized.

“A joint effort of the police and fishermen, three persons were rescued alive, 15 corpses, mostly women and children, were recovered. We are making efforts to know the whereabouts of the driver and two other missing passengers”.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Yar’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, who attended the burial of the victims, urged the state government to come to the aid of the families of the deceased.

Gwajo-Gwajo, who is an indigene of Mai’Adua local government, also called on the government to assist the community with boats in order to prevent future occurrence of the scenario.

