Payments of Helicopter Landing Fee Begins May 9

Kasim Sumaina



Aviation stakeholders have disclosed that the collection of helicopter landing charges in the country would begin on May 9.

Also, it was gathered that stakeholders in the sub-sector and helicopter operators have been briefed on the concessionaire’s mandate and informed of the planned collection of landing fees.

The body and Helicopter Services Operators in Nigeria, met yesterday, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, to deliberate with the management of Naebi Dynamic Concepts Limited, the concessionaire empowered by the Federal government of Nigeria to collect Helicopter landing charges as well as monitoring and surveillance of Helicopter movements in the country.

The Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Stanley Chike, in a brief interview with THISDAY, confirmed that the collection of Helicopter landing charges would begin on the 9th of May, 2022.

Chike noted: “Stakeholders would kindly recall that, the date of collection as stated, comes 90 days, after the inauguration of the consortium precisely on the 4th of February, 2022.”

