Bauchi Gov Assures Opposition of Free, Fair, Hitch-free General Elections

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure a free, fair and hitch-free general election in the state while assuring opposition parties of a peaceful atmosphere for their political activities to thrive.

Mohammed gave this assurance yesterday when he received the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, during the traditional Hawan Daushe at the Government House.

He asked the opposition to adhere to the laws and regulations of the country in order to avoid any breach of peace in the state.

The traditional Hawan Daushe is normally done on the second day of Eid-el-Fitir to express joy and happiness for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

History showed that the 2022 edition was the 108th since it started.

The governor said that there would be no politics of bitterness and rancour, adding that his government would ensure a level playing ground for the opposition in such a manner that would allow them to play their political role in line with the relevant laws of the country and the Electoral Act.

He said: “Our aspiration is not to serve self-interest but for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians. We want to ensure equitable distribution of resources so that everyone will benefit. We want to do better than what our predecessors did for the good of the people.

“We want to ensure that once more, the name of Bauchi becomes a subject of national discourse. We are aspiring to lead positively. Whatever we get, we will accept in good faith.

“Before the end of our administration, we will reconstruct all palaces in the state to make them look modern and wear beautiful looks. Already, the local government councils (LGCs) have commenced renovation of palaces of District Heads while we have purchased official cars for them.”

The governor then commended the traditional institutions in the state for their support and cooperation with his administration since it was inaugurated in 2019 while expressing the readiness of his administration to reposition the traditional institutions of the state back to its original status of respect and recognition.

“We have been able to overcome the problem of salary payment, every civil servant now receive salary seamlessly. The LGCs are now fully autonomous and are paying salaries as at when due,” the governor added.

He assured that his administration would continue to develop every sector of the state in order to leave them better than they were in 2019.

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Bauchi, commended the governor for the respect he is according the traditional institutions.

“You are doing everything possible to promote the traditional institutions to a position of pride in the country. We will continue to support you in that direction.

“We recognise your efforts at ensuring peace and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians resident in the state. We are also aware of all you are doing to ensure security of lives and property. We will continue to support your efforts,” he said.

The Emir also commended the administration for its unprecedented projects that are either completed or ongoing across the state.

He also commended the governor for promoting agriculture through adequate provisions of farming inputs and urged him to do the same for the 2022 farming season that is gradually setting in.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

