Cyber Crimes: A’Ibom Commissioner, Lawyers, Don Caution Journalists, List Legal Implications

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Legal experts, university dons and other stakeholders have called on journalists and social media practitioners to shun cybercrimes and other related infractions that could negatively affect the conduct of the 2023 general election.

The stakeholders called for caution during a one-day workshop organised by the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy on the theme: ‘Cyber Crimes and other Press Related Infractions- The Legal Implications’, held in Uyo, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, said the workshop was aimed at enlightening stakeholders, who, in the process of expressing their opinions, may run afoul of the laws.

According to him, “As a people, who are affected by certain legislations, we needed to come together in order to look at the legal implications of these laws so that we can properly guide and guard ourselves, especially in this political season.”

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Akparawa James Edet, said the event was in line with the vision and mandate of his ministry, which is to positively engage with the media and other professionals to build a better society for everyone.

“We have noticed that more than ever before, some media activities within the cyber space have brought up a lot of infractions, so we thought we should sit down together as professionals and plot a positive way forward,” he said.

Nigerian first Professor of Marketing

Communication and Applied Rhetoric, University of Uyo, Peter Esu, who was the chairman of the occasion, affirmed that cybercrimes where crimes committed in the virtual space, if not checked, could weigh down the society, as well as possess the potential to cost the world about $10.5 trillion by the year 2025.

The keynote Speaker, Ekemini Udim, explained cybercrimes as the use of computer as an instrument to further an unlawful end, adding that the legal implications focuses on the consequences of one’s actions or inactions.

According to the legal expert, the Nigeria

Cyber Crimes Act, laws of the federation of Nigeria, has provisions which every media professional must be well mindful of, and the consequence in the event of violation, is that the person can be sent to prison to serve terms of imprisonment of not more than three years, or a fine of N7 million or both.

“This is where journalists must be deeply concerned and worried, because in most cases, the words are subjective, thus can be interpreted differently or variously based on the standpoints of the individuals,” he said.

In particular, he pointed out that Section 24 of the Cyber Crimes Act is like a dragnet that can accommodate a lot of items, and can also send many people to jail, especially online publishers.

However, he allayed the fears surrounding the law, saying it was not totally bad because the law is made to check mischief makers, carriers of fake news, and destroyers of the fabrics of the society.

On a way forward, the keynote speaker, said journalists are protected by the law if their publications are anchored on truth or honest opinions.

