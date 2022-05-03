Gunmen Kill, Behead Two Soldiers in Imo

Gunmen killed two soldiers last Saturday at an unknown location in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east. The victims were named as A. M. Linus, a Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, and his unidentified wife, who is said to be a lance corporal in the Army. Both of them were reportedly beheaded after being shot dead by the gunmen and their corpses dismembered. A gory image of their heads has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The gunman said they were aggrieved that the military has been consistently killing innocent residents in efforts to attack them (gunmen).

“It’s quite unfortunate that it is this way. I killed both of them yesterday,” the suspected gunman was heard saying in a phone conversation that has gone viral on the social media.

As the caller burst into tears after hearing that her friend and her husband had been killed by the gunmen, the gunman was heard making a joke of her.

Confirming the attack, Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu said that military authorities had received information about the killing of two of their personnel.

According to Nwachukwu, the military personnel were travelling for their “traditional marriage formalities” in Imo State when they were attacked by the gunmen.

The army spokesperson said authorities of the Nigerian Army had commenced investigations “to unmask and bring to book the criminals behind the murder.”

Attacks by gunmen have increased in the South-east in recent times. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

