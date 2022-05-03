Bible Society Celebrates National Bible Day

As part of the activities for the celebration of National Bible Day by the Christian community on May 5, 2022, the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has planned to distribute free Bibles.

Commenting, the General Secretary/CEO of the BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, said: “Our socio-economic and security challenges as a nation will be greatly reduced if people adopt and live by prescribed biblical principles in all human relations.”

According to him, if the global community could celebrate Workers’ Day, Independence Day, Water Day, Literacy Day, and other days, set aside to be remembered, it will be ideal to also use a day to celebrate the Bible, a gift from God to humanity and pray for the wellbeing of the nation.

According to the BSN Manager, Media and PR, Benjamin Mordi, the day, which has been set aside to celebrate the gift of the Bible to Christendom and humanity at large, is to enable Nigerians to use the day to reflect on and imbibe the values prescribed by the Holy Book.

He said BSN will also use the day to distribute free copies of the Bible to schools and individuals across the country.

“This is to reiterate the Society’s belief in the Bible as the solutions to man’s problems, vices, and challenges, especially when its values are imbibed by the youths who are the future of the nation,” he said.

Mordi explained that BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into local languages, publishes, and distributes the Scriptures, as well as raises funds for the Bible work and execution of life transforming programmes that help people engage with the Word of God. “So far, BSN has translated the full Bible in 26 Nigerian Languages, while Bible translation/revision is ongoing in 10 Nigerian languages. It costs the organisation a minimum of N120 million to achieve a Bible translation project if completed in 12 years,” he said.

