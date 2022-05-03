APC Chieftain Decries Petition to Stop Abiodun’s Second Term

James Sowole



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr. Adeola Sosanwo, has decried the petition against the Governor of the state, Dapo Aboodun, saying no amount of moves and frivolous petition could stand in the way of the second term ambition of the governor.

Sosanwo, during interaction with journalists, said just as all attempt to stop Abiodun from becoming the governor of the state failed in the build up to 2019 governorship race, any similar attempt under whatever guise was also bound to fail.

The APC chieftain, said residents of the state, had since decided that the good work of Abiodun must continue till 2027.

Sosanwo, an oil and gas magnate, expressed his position while reacting to the call from the legal representative of the Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths, that the governor should be probed and disqualified by the ruling party from seeking a second term over allegation that the governor had once been jailed of wire fraud in the US in 1986.

The APC stalwart described all the allegations as tissues of lies and another road to nowhere in an attempt to hinder the good work of Abiodun from continuing beyond 2023.

Sosanwo is a founding member of a political support group, DA Mandate, that on Thursday, presented a nomination form purchased for the governor’s second term, to him at his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta office as a sign that his own people want the governor to continue his good job beyond 2023.

He said, “we are all here in the build up to 2019 governorship election when they started with the issue of irregularities in educational qualification which they pursued to Supreme Court but failed.

“The truth is that these are concocted allegations purely out of what I call ‘bad bele’ politics. They have tried all that they could do to ensure that the governor does not succeed but they have failed, governance in the state in the last three years have been so exciting and fulfilling.

“The governor has done wonderfully well in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, housing, road construction among others, the residents of the state are quite aware of this and if they have by these noble achievements decided to return the governor for another term, what then is the problem?

“I have that assurance that no one could stand in the way of this moving train. The reality is that Gov Dapo Abiodun’s second term remain unnegotiable.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

