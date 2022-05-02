Strongmas Unveils AI-Enabled System Omini Residence Units in Lagos









Okobi Sunday and Oluchi Chibuzor

Strongmas Residence and Development Limited, a property development firm, has unveiled its latest Artificial Intelligence surveillance system housing units located in the highbrow Lekki Phase I in Lagos State.

According to the firm, the location of the project is to enable residents to have easy access to Lagos’s bustling commercial and cultural centre along with its restaurant and family-friendly educational and recreational activities in a secluded and serene environment.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event in Lagos yesterday, the Managing Director of Strongmas Residence and Development Limited, Micheal Shobukola, said their quest for quality remains unchanged despite the challenges facing the industry.

He revealed that as a complaint firm, they have ensured that all required and mandatory processes with relevant authority that would ensure that safety and return on investment are thoroughly done.

He said: “At Strongmas Residence Development, we know that one of the most important attributes that makes for a successful project is communication. We listen to what our customers tell us about their lifestyle, their vision, and their concerns about building a new home.”

Shobukola revealed that Omini-a total of 18 housing units has an AI surveillance system, automated music stream, smart access, flood, smoke and gas detection system, as well as smart ventilation and air conditioning facilities.

For the Managing Director, MOA Planners Limited, Moses Ogunleye, Nigerian residential real estate is believed to have a worth of N650 trillion as over 90 per cent of residential property is owned by individuals.

