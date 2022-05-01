How Davido, Peruzzi, Others Scored Big with Heineken Trophy Tour

The assertion that football and music are like Siamese twins is very correct, at least going by the happenings at the recent Heineken Trophy Tour held in the two cities of Lagos and Abuja. Though meant to primarily showcase the iconic Champions League trophy accompanied to Nigeria by football legend, Clarence Seedorf, Nigeria music stars led by the multi-award-winning superstar Davido added glamour and a whole new vibe to the occasion.

The star and Reekado performed in Lagos while Peruzzi and Lojay gave riveting performances in Abuja.

The popular musicians were on hand to delight the crowd with half-time entertainment and after-party displays which capped off a memorable experience for fans and loyal Heineken consumers.

Davido demonstrated he is the best of two worlds with his performance in the faceoff challenge in which he led the likes of Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi against Team Heineken captained by the legendary Seedorf in a five-a-side football contest. Other music stars like MI and Darey Art Alade were also part of his team.

Marketing Director Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi succinctly captured the importance attached to the Heineken Champions League trophy tour which remains one of the biggest events on the calendar of the international premium beer brand.

“A lot of people argued that maybe the timing would have been more perfect concerning the disappointment Nigeria suffered a few weeks back. But we are resilient as a people and we are always positive and believe tomorrow will be better.”

Although this is not the first time the UEFA Champions League trophy is coming to Nigeria, however, it enabled fans globally to get closer to the UEFA Champions League competition and the trophy itself with the campaign titled, “Cheers to All Fans”, highlighting that football belongs to all passionate fans and challenges the stereotype that football belongs to men.

And with music in the mix, both the men and women were united for the love of the game

