How the Ogunsan Family Turned Grief into Hope Through AKEM Foundation

Four years after launching AKEM Foundation in honour of their late parents, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the Ogunsans are building more than just a charity, rather they are creating a culture of giving, enterprise, and lasting social impact through the lives changed

For many families, the passing of parents leaves behind memories, photographs, and stories told at reunions. For the Ogunsans, it became the beginning of a mission.

What started as an emotional decision by four siblings determined to preserve the values of their late parents has gradually evolved into a growing social institution impacting lives across Lagos and beyond.

At the 4th Anniversary of the AKEM Foundation held in Lagos on May 9, the gathering was more than a celebration of milestones. It was a reflection of what can happen when family values are transformed into a structured platform for public good.

Founded by Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan alongside his siblings, Abiodun, Aduke, and Folorunsho Ogunsan, the AKEM Foundation was created in honour of their late parents, Engr. Akinola Ogunsan and Madam Emiola Ogunsan, whose lives revolved around discipline, education, enterprise, compassion, and community service.

Four years later, the initiative has grown from supporting just four organisations at inception in 2023 into a broader intervention platform focused on education, entrepreneurship, youth mentorship, business empowerment, and social welfare.

Remembering Parents Through Service

In his opening remarks, Chairman of AKEM Foundation, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, said: “Twenty-two years ago, on the 5th of May, we lost our mum, Mrs. Emiola, and four years after, our father died. If one couple dies, except there is no love, that is the day the other couple also dies”.

Recalling conversations with his late father after his mother’s passing, he added: “I remember how he would tell me, ‘Ayo, look at the time, is it right for a woman to leave home and not be back by now?’ I was naïve and not well-informed about how to be mature in such circumstances. I would just tell him straight, ‘Dad, our mother is dead.’ It was later that I realised that I should have used wisdom to talk to him during such emotional moments.”

According to him, those experiences became the foundation for a family decision to preserve their parents’ values in a meaningful way.

“This is why about five years ago, myself and my siblings decided that we must keep this legacy alive, having been tutored by these wonderful beings. We are a product of good parenting. The parents we are celebrating today got it right. We are four children and we are all doing what they taught us to do.”

Dr. Ogunsan explained that the foundation was deliberately designed around the passions of both parents.

“One of my parents, my dad, was passionate about education and the other, my mother, was passionate about entrepreneurship. So we started this journey by putting our resources together to help people who do not have opportunities to progress either academically or sustain their business.”

He also stressed that the selection process for beneficiaries remained transparent and merit-driven.

“It is an open competition, we do not try to influence it. This year, we got 71 applications which were reduced to 46, then to 21, and now five finalists. These are young Nigerians not known to us. We have never met them. We just threw the opportunity into the public space.”

Empowering Young Entrepreneurs

One of the major highlights of the anniversary was the business pitch competition involving five finalists selected from the 71 applications received by the foundation.

The finalists presented their business ideas before a four-man panel comprising Ezekiel Ishola, Manager at Standard Chartered Bank; Prof. Festus Ope Davies; Dr. Wunmi Alabi from LUTH; and Dr. Moses Oladimeji, LSSTF-CACCOV State Coordinator.

The competition produced Adetolani Amokaye as the first-place winner. Her N1.5 million grant was later upgraded to over N2 million through additional support from dignitaries at the event.

Adeola Deborah Agboola emerged second and saw her N1.25 million prize upgraded to almost N2 million.

The third-place winner, Nkechi Gift, not only received N1 million but also secured immediate support from members of the Chinese business community, including 100 orders for her sweet potato products alongside assistance with agricultural products, sales, and packaging.

Ekom Gideon Fidelis, who emerged fourth, received N750,000 and additional support for his house rental business, while Ajala Tiyinoluwa Busola received N500,000 after finishing fifth.

For many in attendance, the competition represented more than financial assistance. It reflected a growing effort to support young Nigerians struggling with limited access to capital, mentorship, and opportunity.

Building Hope Beyond Charity

Speaking further on the vision behind the initiative, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AKEM Foundation, Mr. Abiodun Ogunsan, said the organisation was focused on sustainable empowerment rather than temporary intervention.

“We are not just building an organisation. We are building hope, transforming lives, and shaping a future where no dream is limited by lack of opportunity. Our mission is rooted in education, entrepreneurship, and sustainable empowerment to ensure that youths are equipped to rise above challenges and become catalysts of change in their communities.

“At AKEM Foundation, we remain committed to creating pathways for growth, dignity, and self-reliance. We believe empowerment is not just about giving. It is about enabling people to stand tall, thrive, and impact others positively.”

Dignitaries Commend the Initiative

The event attracted dignitaries from the security sector, academia, business community, diplomacy, faith organisations, and civil society.

Among those present were the MD/CEO of First Bank Nigeria Plc, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu; Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Sam Egube; Patron of AKEM Foundation, AIG Lanre Bankole (retd); Board Member of LSSTF, DIG Agboola Oshodi-Glover (retd); DIG Bode Adeleke (retd); AIG Hakeem Odumosu (retd); AIG Yetunde Longe (retd); AIG Moshood Jimoh; AIG Simeon Udofia Akpanudom; CP Fatai Tijani; Brig. Gen. A.O. Owolabi; Air Commodore Mohammed Asuekome Imam; Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu; CP Toyin Agbaminoja; CP Saadat Ismail (retd); Comptroller Christopher Uzoma; Prince Ifalade Oyekan; Dr. Mrs. Abiola Olorede; Madam May Ma; Prof. Tunde Ope-Davies; Mrs. Lai Koiki; Pastor Johnson Sehinde; and several others.

In their goodwill messages, many of the dignitaries described the foundation as a model worthy of emulation.

While Dr. Sam Egube expressed excitement about the foundation, he said it showed how everyone can contribute to society no matter how little.

DIG Bode Adeleke (rtd) on the other hand said it was a brilliant initiative while

DIG Agboola Oshodi-Glover (rtd) added: “This kind of foundation is what we need to grow our young ones.”

Patron of the foundation, AIG Lanre Bankole (rtd), said it was a noble idea in immortalising their parents and helping others to navigate life.

Brig. Gen. A.O. Owolabi described the foundation’s focus on youth empowerment as “wonderful,” while Air Commodore Imam commended the family for supporting youths “especially in this season where capital and mentoring is a challenge.”

Commodore Adams-Aliu said the consistency of the initiative had challenged others to contribute more towards social impact while Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, MD/CEO of First Bank Nigeria Plc, noted that “the heart that gives is the heart of gold. Everything that we have is useless if we do not give out”.

Madam May Ma of the Chinese community pledged continued support for the foundation, while Dr. Mrs. Abiola Olorede described Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan as “someone who amazes me every time because every aspect of life that he enters, he strives to excel there.”

Pastor Johnson Sehinde captured the emotional essence of the foundation when he described it as “a double-edged sword to empower lives and honour parents.”

For the Ogunsan siblings, the journey is no longer simply about preserving the names of their parents. It is about extending the values they inherited into the lives of people they may never meet.

With every scholarship awarded, every business supported, and every young entrepreneur encouraged to dream again, the legacy of Engr. Akinola and Madam Emiola Ogunsan continues to live on.