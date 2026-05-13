Powell Homes Unveils ‘Wonderland Estate’ in Enugu, Promises Affordable Smart Living

Uzoma Mba

Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd has officially flagged off the construction of its new “Wonderland Estate” in Emene, with promises of affordable, mortgage-friendly housing and a modern eco-friendly environment designed to redefine luxury living in Enugu State.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony held on Saturday, the Managing Director of the company, Architect Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, said the project was designed to bridge the housing gap while providing residents with comfort, accessibility, and world-class recreational facilities.

According to him, the estate stands out because of its strong environmental focus, revealing that 25 percent of the entire land space has been dedicated to green areas and recreational development.

“Powell is known for having very affordable real estate products. This is not the first of its kind that we are doing. Every estate we’ve done in the past is usually within a reasonable price range so that it is reachable,” he said.

“What makes this estate stand out is the fact that we are giving out 25 percent of our entire land acquisition here to green areas. We are dedicating it to greenery. There will be enough plants and trees around to make the place habitable and comfortable for occupants.”

The developer disclosed that the estate would feature what he described as the first “Wonderland Leisure Park” in the area, complete with a five-star hotel, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and several recreational facilities aimed at attracting families and visitors.

“We are expecting the first of its kind — a Wonderland Leisure Park — which would have a lot of recreational facilities. It will have a five-star hotel, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and lots of amazing features that will bring families from outside this environment to relax and have fun,” he added.

Emmanuel further revealed that the project is strategically located close to key landmarks, including the airport and Godfrey Okoye University.

“This estate is just about a 15-minute drive from the airport flyover. From here to Godfrey Okoye University is about 10 minutes, while the airport is roughly 12 minutes away,” he stated.

He also noted that with the addition of Wonderland Estate, the company now has 14 estates across Enugu State.

Former Minister of Power, Professor Chinedu Nebo, who attended the event, commended the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention in addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

“It is critical that the housing gap be bridged. In those days, one of the most important goals of civil servants and workers was to own a house. But because of the economic downturn, it now appears like a dream that may never come true,” Nebo said.

“With the kind of mortgage-friendly estates Powell develops, and with this Wonderland Smart City, it is going to be easier for people to acquire homes. This is a dream come true in a sense.”

Also speaking, Nollywood actress and Powell Homes brand ambassador, Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as “Mama G,” urged residents and investors to take advantage of the opportunity, assuring them of the credibility of the project.

“You have nothing to fear. The investment is real. With Powell, there is nothing to fear,” she said.

“We should thank God that we have a young man like this who is not just looking at money but at the prosperity of his people and how to make them comfortable. You have every reason to come here and invest. It is cheap.”

Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Chibiko Onyeledo, also praised the project, noting that it would help address the country’s estimated housing deficit.

“Powell is taking a big stride in helping to bridge the housing gap in this nation. What is attractive here is the paperwork. This place has a Certificate of Occupancy. It is a registered estate without encumbrances,” he said.

“I also like the green aspect of this project. To live within greenery is fantastic, and I encourage it.”

The event attracted stakeholders from the real estate, religious, entertainment, and business sectors, with many describing the project as a significant boost to urban development and housing accessibility in Enugu State.