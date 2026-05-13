NSSF, NOC Empower Physical Health Education Teachers in Kano

The Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), in partnership with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has launched a three-day capacity-building programme for Physical and Health Education (PHE) teachers in Kano State, reinforcing a nationwide drive to strengthen grassroots sports development.

Sponsored by Olympic Solidarity, the training follows successful editions in Ogun and Plateau States as over 100 PHE teachers from across Kano are participating at Government Girls College, Dala, where they are being equipped with modern tools in Olympic Values Education (OVEP), sports psychology, coaching, sports science, talent identification, and athlete development.

The OVEP framework, developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), integrates the core values of excellence, friendship, and respect into both classroom and sports instruction.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph, emphasized that the programme is more than a workshop—it is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s sporting future.

“Everything starts from school. If we want Nigeria to produce world-class athletes, we must start with world-class teachers,” Joseph said. “This programme empowers teachers to nurture young talent, build character, and create engaging sports strategies that inspire students and foster a culture of excellence.”

She expressed gratitude to the Engr. Habu Gumel-led NOC for its collaboration, and to the Government and people of Kano State for their support in hosting the programme.

IOC-certified expert, Prof. Abiodun Morofolu, is serving as the lead resource person, while NOC’s OVEP Programme Coordinator, Kemi Obidahunsi, urged participants to actively apply the knowledge gained and continually update their skills to better influence students.

The Kano seminar is part of a series designed to transform school sports delivery across Nigeria, with similar trainings scheduled for Bayelsa and Lagos States later this month.

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