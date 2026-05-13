Nigeria Cricket Federation Unveils Franchise Squads for Historic Super League

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) through the Nigeria Super League LOC has officially unveiled the franchise squads, captains, and coaching crews set to compete in the maiden edition of the Nigeria Super League (NSL), scheduled to hold from May 16 to May 31, 2026.

The launch of the Nigeria Super League marks a defining moment for cricket development in the country.

Created as a high-performance domestic franchise competition, the league is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s cricket structure by creating a clear pathway from grassroots development to international representation.

For the first time, Nigeria’s finest cricket talents will compete in a professionally structured franchise environment that combines elite competition, player development, fan engagement, and national pride.

Speaking on the vision behind the league, the NCF President, Mr Uyi Akpata, described the NSL as a bold step toward raising the standard of domestic cricket while giving emerging players the opportunity to thrive on a bigger stage.

“The Nigeria Super League is not just another tournament. It is a platform built to inspire the next generation, sharpen elite talent, and position Nigerian cricket for greater international success,” he stated.

Six competitive franchises will battle for glory in the inaugural edition, each led by experienced captains and supported by accomplished coaching teams.

The tournament will bowl off on Saturday, May 16, 2026, with matches scheduled in a round robin format: Morning Session: 9:30 AM; and Afternoon Session: 1:00 PM.

The group stage fixtures will run until May 27, before the competition progresses into the knockout stages, culminating in the highly anticipated Grand Final on Saturday, May 30, 2026.