Tinubu Approves Nigeria’s Hosting of CAF Awards, CAF Ordinary Congress

Deji Elumoye in Nairobi, Kenya

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has approved for Nigeria to host this year’s CAF Awards and the 48th Ordinary General Assembly.

While the prestigious CAF awards meant to reward Africa’s best players, coaches and teams is scheduled to hold in December this year, the 48th Ordinary General Assembly will take place earlier in October.

The President announced this yesterday at the Africa Forward Summit ongoing in Nairobi, Kenya, following a meeting with CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe.

Also in Kenya for the summit include; Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON), Special Adviser to the CAF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick (OFR) and CAF Acting General Secretary, Samson Adamu.

The CAF Awards is an annual showpiece event that celebrates the best performers in African football in an atmosphere of glitz, glamour and sheer panache. Nigeria last hosted the awards in 2017.

Some of the country’s finest footballers like Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Ikpeba, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman won the continent best players honours while the likes of Mercy Akide-Udoh, Cynthia Uwak, Perpetua Nkwocha, and Asisat Oshoala have dominated the women’s version of the award.

The CAF Ordinary General Assembly on the other hand, brings together leading figures in African football, including presidents of CAF’s 54-Member Associations, representatives from the six zonal unions and senior football officials from across the continent.