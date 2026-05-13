SKOT Impact Academy to Train 200 Communications Professionals Free in 2026

Funmi Ogundare

SKOT Communications has announced plans to train more than 200 early-career communications professionals tuition-free in 2026 through its SKOT Impact Academy, as part of its commitment to develope globally competitive talent across Africa and beyond.

The organisation disclosed this while announcing the commencement of the second cohort of the six-week intensive training programme designed for communications professionals with one to two years of experience.

According to the organisation, the initiative reflects the academy’s broader vision to nurture industry talent and expand its reach beyond Nigeria into key international markets.

The second cohort attracted over 500 applications, highlighting the growing demand for accessible and high-quality training in strategic communications. Following a competitive selection process, 60 participants were admitted into the programme.

To improve accessibility and inclusivity, the academy adopted a hybrid learning model for the new cohort, with 40 participants attending physical sessions in Lagos and 20 others joining virtually from different locations, including Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SKOT Communications and SKOT Academy, The Chief Executive Officer, Tokunboh George-Taylor, said the increasing number of applications reflects a growing preference for practical and application-driven learning within the communications industry.

“The continued demand and rise in applications for the SKOT Impact Academy reflects a shift towards more practical, application-driven learning in communications. Our focus for this year is to train over 200 professionals, ensuring they are equipped with the strategic and executional capabilities required in today’s landscape,” she said.

She explained that the academy would run three cohorts in 2026 as part of its expanded programme targeted at strengthening participants’ storytelling, strategic thinking and execution skills through hands-on learning, real-world case studies and direct engagement with industry experts.

The CEO noted that the Impact Academy is one of its three flagship programmes alongside SKOT Masterclasses and SKOT Elevate, all aimed at supporting professionals and organisations at different stages of growth within the communications industry across Africa and other global markets.

She added that despite growing interest in the programme, the academy would continue to maintain its tuition-free model as part of efforts to reduce barriers to entry and promote a more inclusive communications ecosystem.

An alumnus of the academy, Folasola Sodiq, described the programme as impactful to his professional development, noting that the practical structure and industry exposure significantly enhanced his approach to storytelling and strategy.

“The knowledge gained has remained relevant in my work and has contributed to my professional growth,” he said.