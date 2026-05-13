FCET Umunze Gets New Principal Officers

The eighth Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, has approved the appointment of Dr Virginia Nonye Ejezie as the new Provost of the institution. The council also appointed Joachim Eze as Registrar, Philip Oguegbulu as Bursar, and Ameh Godfrey Shaibu as Librarian.

The appointments were made following a rigorous screening and interview process conducted by the council, led by Dr Gani Azeez. Letters of appointment were issued to the successful candidates on May 7, 2026, by the outgoing Registrar/Secretary to Council, Dr Bessie Nkah, at the directive of the chairman.

The outgoing Provost, Prof. Theresa Okoli, congratulated the newly appointed officers and wished them successful tenures in their respective positions. She also urged staff to give their full support to the new leadership to sustain the institution’s development.

The emergence of the new leadership was met with widespread excitement among staff, who expressed optimism about the college’s future under the new administration.

Prior to her appointment as provost, Ejezie served as the teaching staff representative on the eighth governing council, where she played a central role in policy formulation and institutional governance.

She joined the college in 1992 as an assistant lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a chief lecturer in 2011.

Over the years, Ejezie has served the institution in several strategic capacities, including Dean, School of Sciences (2015–2016); Director, Academic Planning and Statistics (2010–2012); Coordinator, College Pre-NCE Programme (2009); acting Dean, School of Sciences (2014–2015); Cognate Dean, School of Agriculture and Home Economics Education (2015–2016); and many times Head, Department of Chemistry Education, among others.

She has chaired and served on over 40 committees, with 40+ academic publications in both national and international journals. Her administrative experience is both extensive and diverse, having served as Vice Chairman of the institution’s chapter of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU). She has also served as an external examiner for institutions and as a resource person for the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) during accreditation exercises, demonstrating her deep expertise in quality assurance and academic standards in teacher education.

She attended Girls High School, Ihite, where she obtained her West African School Certificate (WASC). She later earned the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) in Biology/Chemistry from the College of Education, Nsugbe (now Nwafor Orizu College of Education), and subsequently obtained a Bachelor of Science Education degree in Chemistry and a Master’s in Science Education (Chemistry) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She obtained her PhD in Science Education (Chemistry) from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

In her quest for diversification, Ejezie further obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration and a Master’s in Business Administration and Management.

She is a member of several professional bodies, including the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), Association of Women in Colleges of Education (WICE), Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN), Fellow, Institute of Human and Natural Resources, World Council for Curriculum and Instruction, and the National Association for the Advancement of Knowledge, among others.

The newly appointed registrar previously served as the congregation’s representative for non-teaching staff on the eighth governing council. Before his appointment, he was deputy registrar in charge of the admissions unit.

With over 30 years of service in the institution, Eze joined the college in 1996 as an administrative officer and rose through dedication and diligence to the rank of deputy registrar. He has served on several college committees and maintained an outstanding service record throughout his career.

Before his appointment as bursar, Oguegbulu served as deputy bursar. He joined the institution in 2003 as an accountant and was promoted to deputy bursar in 2025.

He obtained a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, in 1998 and later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the University of Calabar in 2000. He also obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 2012, a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) in 2023, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Accountancy from Imo State University, Owerri, in 2008.

The new Librarian was formerly Chief Librarian at the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State.

He began his professional career in 1995 as an Assistant Librarian at Arewa House, the Centre for Historical Research and Documentation at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU). He later worked with the Kogi State Teaching Service Board between 2004 and 2006 before joining the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, as Assistant Librarian in 2006. He rose to the rank of Chief Librarian in 2022.