ICOBA Holds 90s Reunion, Emphasises Collaboration to Improve Standards

The Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) recently organised a colourful reunion for the 90s decade, with the theme ‘Reconnecting and Strengthening the ICOBA 90’s Decade’.

In his remarks, chairman of the decade, Noble Habeeb Abdul-Quadri, described the gathering as a homecoming for members of the 90s set to strengthen fellowship and reawaken the bond that has sustained ICOBA through the years.

The National President of ICOBA, Chief Yomi Badejo Okunsanya, stated that the sound of the school anthem stirred a nostalgic feeling in him and commended his mother for allowing him to be part of Igbobi College. He also urged members not to lose their identity after leaving school, reminding them that they are “elephants”.

The festive atmosphere reached its peak when the school song reverberated through the venue. Old boys sang with unmistakable joy, a moment participants described as both nostalgic and instructive, reminding them of the discipline, camaraderie and ideals that set Igbobi men apart.

Aside from from the songs and fellowship, the reunion provided a wholesome blend of health, recreation, and community bonding, with activities such as medical checks, indoor sports events, food, and entertainment.

Delivering a keynote on the event theme, The Sheriff Adekoya spoke on ‘Reinvention, Relevance and the Power of our Network: Shaping What we Can Achieve Together in the Next Decade’.

He stressed the need for the 90s set to move beyond celebration into purposeful engagement, leveraging their experience, influence and networks to chart fresh initiatives for ICOBA and the college.

In the health and wellness session, Dr Ekpo Ezechinyere educated participants on prostate enlargement and general wellness, urging alumni to be proactive about health matters rather than wait for illness to manifest.

At the legal awareness segment, Barr. Abiola Ladipo spoke on ‘Benefits of Writing a Will: Protecting Your Loved Ones,’ highlighting how estate planning can protect family members and ensure one’s wishes are carried out in accordance with the law.

In a chat with journalists, the first National Vice-President of ICOBA, Femi Soremkun, stated that the essence of the reunion was to bring old boys together, especially members of the 90s decade, to build stronger connections that would drive the college’s interconnection and development.

Soremkun said that the gathering was aimed at helping ICOBA to set “a no course” for advancing the institution towards international standards.

With music, medical education, legal guidance, sports, and networking all woven into the event, the 90s decade reunion underscored a clear message: that reconnection is not only about memories, but also about mobilising the collective strength of ICOBA alumni to support the next chapter of Igbobi College.