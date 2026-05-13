REDIFINING THE CORRECTIONAL MANDATE

The Correctional farms are aiding productivity and food security, writes

Henry Udutchay

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation,

evolving from a traditional key-and-lock institution into a dynamic engine for offenders’

rehabilitation, optimal productivity and national development. Under the visionary guidance of

the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Controller-General of

Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, MFR, mni, the Service is redefining and

recalibrating its mandate in ways that align with the socio-economic priorities of our beloved

country, particularly in agriculture and food security.

A cornerstone of this transformation is the renewed focus on agricultural development across

correctional farm centres nationwide. With the official commencement of the 2026 farming

season, the Service has taken bold steps to reposition its vast land resources and inmate

population as productive assets in the agricultural value chain. This initiative, flagged off on 24th

April 2026 by the Controller-General of Corrections at the Correctional Service Farm Centre,

Dukpa in Gwagwalada-Abuja, represents a coordinated nationwide effort to scale up food

production and expand agribusiness activities in correctional farms and facilities.

The Service currently operates over 20 farm centres strategically located across the country,

forming a vast and underutilized agricultural asset with immense capacity and future prospects.

Notable among these are the farm centres in Gwagwalada (FCT), Ozalla (Edo State), Ibite-Olo

(Enugu State), Lakushi (Plateau State), Jato-Aka (Benue) and Kujama (Kaduna State), among

others, each contributing to a coordinated agricultural training framework. Collectively, these

farm centres span over 12,263 hectares of arable land, offering significant opportunities for

large-scale crop production, livestock development and agro-industrial activities.

At the heart of the 2026 farming initiative is a paradigm shift from mere custody of inmates to

effective rehabilitation through productivity and industriousness. The agricultural programmes

in correctional farms integrates crop cultivation, livestock farming, poultry and other agro-

based ventures, providing inmates with practical skills that will enhance their employability and

self-reliance upon release. According to the Controller-General, the goal is to transform inmates

into “assets” rather than liabilities, equipping them with the tools needed to contribute

meaningfully to society.

The impact of this agricultural revolution extends beyond correctional facilities. By leveraging

large expanses of land, organized manpower and the youthful energy of inmates, the Service

is actively

contributing to food security in Nigeria. Increased agricultural output from correctional farms is

expected to help stabilize food supply, reduce pressure on market prices and support national

efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in food production. This aligns seamlessly with broader

government policies aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector as a driver of economic

growth and development.

Furthermore, the early commencement of the 2026 farming season signals improved planning,

coordination and commitment to achieving higher yields. With better strategies in place, the

Service is optimistic about increased productivity and enhanced returns from its farming

activities. The initiative also opens avenues for collaboration with the private sector and other

stakeholders, particularly in areas such as mechanization, financing, and the adoption of

modern agricultural technologies. With improved mechanization, investment and technical

expertise, the Service will be better positioned as a formidable player in the agricultural sector,

with the potential to boost food production, support agro-based industries and contribute

meaningfully to national food security as well as economic growth.

Beyond food production, the agricultural programmes in correctional farms play a critical role

in inmate reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration. Meaningful engagement in farming

activities instils discipline, responsibility and a sense of purpose among inmates. It reduces

idleness in correctional centres and fosters a culture of productivity, accountability and

responsibility, thereby addressing one of the root causes of recidivism and crime generally.

Inmates who acquire agricultural skills are better positioned to reintegrate into society as

entrepreneurs, farmers, or skilled workers, ultimately reducing the likelihood of reoffending.

The economic implications of this initiative are equally significant. By contributing to

agricultural output, the Nigerian Correctional Service is indirectly supporting Nigeria’s Gross

Domestic Product (GDP). Increased production, value addition and potential commercialization

of farm produce can stimulate economic activity, create linkages within the agricultural value

chain, and contribute to national revenue generation. In essence, the Nigerian Correctional

Service is being repositioned not just as a security and criminal justice institution, but as a viable

contributor to economic development of our beloved country, Nigeria.

This transformation is made possible through the strategic reforms championed by the Ministry

of Interior. The Ministry’s commitment to institutional efficiency, staff welfare and innovation

across paramilitary agencies under its purview has created an enabling environment for

initiatives like the

agricultural programme in correctional farms to thrive. From policy direction to operational

support, the Ministry continues to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable reforms within the

Service.

From the foregoing, there is no doubt the Nigerian Correctional Service is charting a new course

that blends security with productivity, and custody with capacity. Through this agricultural

revolution, the Service is not only transforming the lives of inmates but also contributing

meaningfully to national food security, economic growth and social stability. Under the

stewardship of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, and the guidance of Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-

Ojo, in line with the policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Service stands

as a shining example of how innovative governance can turn challenges into opportunities for

national development.

Chief Udutchay,

Public affairs commentator, writes from

Abuja