UI VC Calls for Stronger Collaboration, Conflict Management Among Trade Unions

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, has called for strengthened conflict management mechanisms and deeper collaborative governance among trade unions, stressing that institutional stability and academic excellence depend on constructive labour relations.

Adebowale made the call, yesterday , at a workshop themed ‘Strengthening Conflict Management and Collaborative Governance among Trade Unions’, held at the University of Ibadan.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Peter Olapegba, he noted that while universities are naturally characterised by diverse intellectual and professional interests that may give rise to disagreements, what defines a progressive institution is not the absence of conflict but the ability to manage differences constructively and respectfully.

“The University of Ibadan, as Nigeria’s premier university, has a long-standing tradition of excellence and resilience. Preserving this legacy requires strong partnerships among management, staff unions, and all stakeholders,” he said.

The VC who declared the workshop opened, emphasised that collaborative governance is central to sustaining academic productivity and institutional development, describing it as not optional, but essential.

He emphasised on the role of trade unions in university administration, noting that unions such as NASU, SANU, NAAT, and ASUU contribute significantly through advocacy, dialogue, staff welfare support, and institutional accountability.

According to him, effective collaboration requires trust, transparency, empathy, and a shared commitment to the broader interests of the university community.

Adebowale also observed that global trends in higher education increasingly favour dialogue-driven labour relations over adversarial approaches, warning that confrontational models often undermine institutional growth.

“This workshop comes at a very appropriate time. We must continue to strengthen communication, consultation, negotiation, and early conflict resolution mechanisms,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the engagement would provide a platform for frank discussions and practical strategies aimed at improving labour-management relations within the university system.

He urged participants to engage openly, respect differing views, and work collectively towards advancing peace, mutual understanding, and institutional progress.

He further reminded stakeholders that all parties share a common responsibility for the continued growth and global reputation of the university

Adebowale also commended the organisers and facilitators for convening the workshop, expressing hope that its outcomes would deepen cooperation, reduce tensions, and foster a more inclusive governance culture within the institution.

In his remarks, the Director of the Career Development and Counselling Centre of the university, Prof. David Oluwole, called for strengthened conflict management and improved collaboration among trade unions, as the institution intensifies efforts to promote peace, dialogue, and institutional stability.

He stressed that effective governance within the university system depends on constructive engagement, mutual respect, and responsible communication among stakeholders.

He noted that trade unions remain a critical part of the university structure, contributing to staff welfare, accountability, and institutional development, but emphasised that their effectiveness is enhanced when disagreements are managed constructively.

“Conflict is a natural part of human interaction in any environment where people work together. However, what matters most is not its existence, but how it is managed and transformed into opportunities for dialogue, growth, and stronger collaboration,” he said.

According to him, the workshop was designed to equip union leaders with practical skills in negotiation, emotional intelligence, problem-solving, trust-building, and effective communication to foster harmony across the university system.

The training brought together leaders and members of key university unions, including the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Oluwole commended the vice-chancellor, for supporting initiatives that promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence within the institution. He also urged participants to apply the knowledge gained beyond the workshop, particularly in meetings, negotiations, and daily interactions.

He further explained that collaborative governance does not eliminate disagreement but encourages respectful engagement, active listening, and fair negotiation in the collective interest of the university community.

“Let me emphasise that collaborative governance does not mean the absence of disagreement. Rather, it means the ability to engage one another respectfully and work together in the best interest of the University,” he added.

Oluwole expressed optimism that the workshop would strengthen a culture of peace, accountability, and cooperation within the University of Ibadan, urging participants to fully engage in the sessions and contribute meaningfully to discussions.