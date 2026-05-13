NPFL: Controversial Referee Yakubu Adamu Suspended Indefinitely 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In a swift move to restore the integrity of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Yakubu Adamu, the referee at the centre of the controversial penalty awarded to Enugu Rangers during their weekend’s home fixture against Bendel Insurance, has been suspended indefinitely by the league body.

The Match-day 37 fixture inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu ended 2-1 in favour of the home team, courtesy of the controversial penalty awarded to the Flying Antelopes.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Refereeing Development Committee, announced Adamu’s suspension on its social media handle yesterday.

It stated that the suspension takes immediate effect after Mr Adamu awarded a penalty during the encounter that was deemed inconsistent with the provisions of the Laws of the Game.

According to the committee, the controversial call directly influenced the outcome of the match after the resulting penalty led to a goal.

The decision has further intensified concerns surrounding officiating standards in the Nigerian topflight league, particularly at a crucial stage of the season where the title race, continental qualification and relegation battles remain fiercely contested.

The official statement from the committee confirmed the disciplinary action against the referee.

“Referee Yakubu Adamu has been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect by @thenff Refereeing Development Committee from all league & football matters,” the statement read.

“Mr Adamu is sanctioned for his decision to award a penalty during the Rangers vs Bendel Insurance match which is not in line with the provisions of the Law of the Game.

“The referee’s action did not only result in a goal but also affected the outcome of the match & brought the game into disrepute.”

The development comes at a sensitive point in the NPFL campaign, with Rangers currently involved in a tense battle for the league title.

The Enugu-based side remain one of the strongest contenders for the championship heading into the final round of fixtures, making every result increasingly significant. The Flying Antelopes on 65 points are just one point ahead of second placed Rivers United FC with one more game to end the 2025/2026 season.

Officiating controversies have repeatedly dominated discussions across Nigerian football in recent seasons, with clubs, coaches and supporters frequently raising concerns over refereeing consistency and accountability.