Bauchi 2027: The Amb Tuggar Scenario

As he enters the 2027 Bauchi governorship fray, LOUIS ACHI asks – will the urbane, consummate diplomat, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs, weaponize diplomacy to transform Bauch State’s development quandary

Today, Nigeria is uncertain about its values, its leadership and its safety. Clearly, this is a scenario unsettling conventional governance playbooks and upending received wisdom. This has created an enervating fog caging critical human and infrastructural transformation and crippling socio-economic stability.

Incidentally, the land of unfulfilled promise, agriculture-rich Bauchi State in the nation’s north-east geopolitical zone is part of this unflattering landscape. To reframe and alter the circumstances that have conspired to bruise and confine this 50-year-old potential diadem and propel it into a different developmental trajectory require a new kind of leadership.

Indisputably, to properly engage these disruptions and liberate Bauch State require a tested trailblazer with vision, knowledge and courage who can provide inclusive, bold leadership to ensure both progression and stability.

It is against this backdrop that the immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar firmly put himself forward, under the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to decisively lead the imperative charge and construct a New Bauchi going forward.

As it were, a powerful vision draws in ideas, people and other resources. It creates the momentum and will to make change happen. It inspires individuals, complementary organizations and institutions to commit, to persist and to give their best. These are Ambassador Tuggar’s forte.

Tuggar has framed his declaration as a necessary intervention to restore Bauchi’s former glory and build a “sustainable, vibrant and safe” state. His words: “I’m stepping forward not for power but for service, not for privilege but for progress”. He pledged to “build on the good legacies of previous leaders and to correct the mistakes of the past where they occurred”.

Tuggar, whose declaration on April 25, 2026 to contest the 2027 governorship election, supported by prominent APC leaders, stated his experience as a minister has prepared him to deliver development to Bauchi State, focusing on creating a, “sustainable, vibrant and safe” state. His words: “No farmer in Bauchi State should fear going to the farm, no trader should fear the road, and no child should fear going to the school.”

The immediate past foreign affairs minister who also was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany subsequently, on April 29, 2026, picked the APC expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s sales center in Abuja accompanied by a large crowd of supporters.

Tracking back, on March 17, a brusque presidential directive had informed all political appointees under Bola Tinubu’s administration seeking elective office to resign by March 31, 2026. While many dithered and quibbled, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar’s subsequent decisive resignation as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Monday, March 30, 2026, to pursue his 2027 governorship ambition in Bauchi State sent a clear message to both friends and foe that a very principled and focused player has entered the fray.

Tuggar made the declaration on Saturday April 25 at the Games Village Field in Bauchi where he unveiled a 10-point agenda focused on economic growth, security, education and infrastructure development.

Outlining his agenda, Tuggar said he would prioritise agriculture and rural development by investing in farming across both rainy and dry seasons, improving livestock production, and modernising grazing corridors. “We will move from subsistence to prosperity, making agriculture a business, not just survival.”

He also promised to revitalise local markets, including Soro, Dindima, Darazo, Alkaleri, and Liman Katagum markets, noting their importance to livelihoods and regional trade.

On the critical security arena, Tuggar pledged to strengthen collaboration between communities and security agencies, deploy community policing, and address root causes such as youth unemployment, poverty, and drug abuse. His words: “Our core message is that no farmer should fear going to the farm, no trader should fear the road, and no child should fear going to school.”

Further outlining plans to tackle out-of-school children through inclusive education policies, expand vocational training, and promote digital innovation and entrepreneurship among youths, he also promised timely payment of salaries, improved healthcare delivery, urban development, and support for women and vulnerable groups.

Correctly looking at the disorganized mining sector in Bauchi, he stressed the need to harness the state’s solid mineral resources for economic development, citing deposits of tin, granite, zinc, and other minerals across the state.

For good measure, he pledged that if given the party’s ticket he would lead the APC to victory in Bauchi where the party is currently in opposition at the state level.

Many see diplomacy as a profession largely conducted through discreet negotiations, confidential communications and carefully managed engagements. Nigerian diplomat and scholar Boladei Igali appointed by President Umaru Musa Yar Adua as Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries largely confirms this perception.

“Diplomacy is often conducted quietly – behind closed doors, through confidential dispatches and delicate negotiations. As a result, the public rarely understands how policies are shaped or how critical decisions are made.”

As Bauchi State navigates an increasingly socio-economically challenging environment and associated uncertainties, Tuggar, a consummate diplomat with profound public sector exposure simply needs to weaponize diplomacy to resolve the multi-faceted crises besting his native Bauchi and pull it back from the brink. His pedigree speaks for him.

It is worth recalling that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the leadership of Ambassador Tuggar, made significant strides in strengthening Nigeria’s international engagement and attracting foreign investors through holistic bilateral negotiations that have led to impressive outcomes in under three years since he assumed office in August 2023.

Tuggar’s diplomatic exploits and sustained diplomacy backed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic restructurings have increased investors’ interest in Nigeria despite the global financial crises occasioned by the array of challenges such as the COVID-19 Pandemic, climate change, the US-Israel-Iran War and trade disruptions, Nigeria has remained resolute in weathering the storm and finding a pathway to overcoming the deluge of development challenges confronting the country.

Tuggar’s role as Nigeria’s foreign investment czar has led to remarkable partnerships with key foreign investors marked by the signing of strategic memoranda of understanding aimed at revamping the economy and solidifying Nigeria’s development drive. So far, a total of 87 memoranda of understanding have been signed between Nigeria and its development partners amounting to $50,826,000,000 between August 2023 and January 2025.

These agreements are not only strategic to Nigeria’s economic pursuit but are critical to fostering sustainable development anchored on President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agena.”

For example, at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023, Nigeria signed $14 billion worth of investment deals with three Indian investors, covering a range of sectors such as ICT, Power, Steel/Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defence, Telecom, Space Communications, Digital solutions, Insurance, Processed foods, Real estate, and Hospitality.

Equally, at the Third Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum marking the 10th anniversary of the BRI in 2023, Nigeria secured an investment commitment of $4bn from Chinese companies intended to finance two major railway projects in Nigeria – the Abuja-Kano and Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railways and other major projects in the country.

Cloning these templates and deploying them for the socio-economic transformation of Bachi State is certainly not a stroll in the park. But for a leader honed in the stern crucible of international diplomacy and who has engaged the toughest players in the book, revamping Bauchi State and powering it into its next imperative development trajectory, it is game on.